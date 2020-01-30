3.3 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, January 30, 2020
type here...
Headlines

Government advises Zambians in China their presence with the Embassy

By Chief Editor
20
3
Headlines Government advises Zambians in China their presence with the Embassy
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Government has advised Zambians on short term visits to China to register their presence with the Embassy in Beijing and the Consulate in Guangzhou.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hon. Joseph Malanji said the Zambians currently in China or those planning to travel should identify the nearest point of registration in order for the Mission to take stock of nationals on short-term stay.

Hon. Malanji said the Government is aware of the 200 students in Wuhan City in Hubei Province, the epicenter of the outbreak, and that the Mission in Beijing has continued to reach out to the Zambian community through dissemination of valuable information on precautionary measures to be taken.

“We have about 4,000 students studying in China spread across 30 cities both on Government to Government and private sponsorship. In this particular situation we have 200 students who are in Wuhan City. The Government has continued to offer support, disseminate information, advising students on movements and other precautionary measures that they need to take in the wake of the outbreak of the disease,” Hon. Malanji said.

The Minister advised the Zambian students that are currently on vacation to stay in touch with their universities and the Zambian Embassy in Beijing regarding the fresh opening dates considering that the spring semester has been postponed until further notice.

Hon. Malanji noted that no Zambian had been affected by the coronavirus.

“We are lucky that was the period when the people were having their new year, a good number of students are here in Zambia,” he said. “To those in China, our Mission is working effectively disseminating information on how their movements should be and the measures to take to prevent infection.”

Hon. Malanji said Zambia is currently not considering the evacuation of its nationals and is confident that the Government of China is doing everything possible to stem the tide of further infections.

“This is a disease that requires proper diagnosis and considering that this is something that China has handled before, the country is more advanced to handle outbreaks of such a nature. We do not have a case in China attached to a Zambian national and we pray that this of course does not directly affect us,” said Hon. Malanji.

The Chinese Government has assured that the outbreak is manageable and therefore there is no need for evacuation of foreigners from China. Further, foreign envoys have been assured of support from provincial governments to their nationals in case of emergencies. In this regard, the authorities have provided hotlines for any emergency that may arise among foreigners in Wuhan and other cities in Hubei Province. The Zambian Mission has since shared the hotlines with the students along with relevant contacts of Zambian Mission staff.

Since December 2019, China has been hit by the flu-causing virus identified as Coronavirus that has claimed 170 lives, with 7,711 confirmed cases of pneumonia as of 30th January, 2020, according to Chinese Health authorities.

[Read 86 times, 86 reads today]
Previous articleSeer 1 allegedly endorses HH for 2021 General Elections
Next articlePresident Lungu hails the cordial and closer ties between Zambia and Zimbabwe

3 COMMENTS

  1. This virus is overrated. Almost everyone infected is still alive and responding well to treatment with 99.9% chances of recovery. Meanwhile, common infectious diseases like the winter flu or Influenza remain more deadly. I’m not a doctor but I would be surprised if this virus ever spreads to Africa or even comes close to what Malaria can do.

  3. Why is China the source of strange and/or novel viruses? In 2002,a virus causing severe acute respiratory syndrome ( SARS) broke out in Guangdong Province.Then came the avian influenza virus causing bird blu and now there is the corona virus whose epicenter is Wuhan,Hubei Province.Does China incubate novel viruses?

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Feature PoliticsChief Editor - 7

Constitutional Court throws out HH’s case over President Lungu not handing over power to Speaker

The Constitutional Court has dismissed a case in which UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema was challenging President Edgar Lungu’s decision...
Read more
Columns

Zambians no longer believe PF has the best interests of the country at heart

Chief Editor - 3
By: Anthony Bwalya - UPND Member I must confess: Late last night, like over 20,000 ordinary Zambians; many of whom non politically aligned, including PF...
Read more
Rural News

Bushinga Primary School in Itezhi-tezhi to have Grade 8 Classes, thanks to Fred M’membe’s Socialist Party

Chief Editor - 0
Bushinga Primary School in Itezhi-tezhi will this year have the first-ever grade eight classes after the opposition Socialist Party donated building materials for the...
Read more
General News

President Lungu hails the cordial and closer ties between Zambia and Zimbabwe

Chief Editor - 1
Zambia's President Edgar Lungu has hailed the cordial and closer ties that have existed between Zambia and Zimbabwe since the time of...
Read more
Headlines

Government advises Zambians in China their presence with the Embassy

Chief Editor - 3
The Government has advised Zambians on short term visits to China to register their presence with the Embassy in Beijing and the Consulate in...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Zambia’s Inflation rate continues its upward Trend

Headlines Chief Editor - 9
The annual inflation rate in Zambia has climbed to 12.5 percent for the Month of January 2020 from the previous 11.7 percent in the...
Read more

No case of Corona virus in Zambia-Health Minister

Headlines Chief Editor - 8
Health Minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya says contrary to reports circulating on some media platforms, quoting South Africa's Health Minister, Zambia has not recorded any...
Read more

South African government says that a Suspected case of Corona Virus has been detected in Zambia

Headlines Chief Editor - 21
The South African government has revealed that a case suspected to be that of the deadly Corona virus has been detected in Zambia. Giving a...
Read more

Migration of ZRA tax online system to a locally developed platform applauded

Headlines editor - 11
The Patriots for Economic Progress is happy that the Zambia Revenue Authority has successfully migrated from the online tax system that was provided by...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 21 times, 1 reads today]

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 86 times, 86 reads today]