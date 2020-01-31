The Non-governmental Gender Organisations’ Coordinating Council has joined others in calling on Derrick Livune, Member of Parliament for Katombora to apologize to Vice President lnonge Wina.

NGOCC Board Chairperson Mary Mulenga said the culture of insults and disrespect seems to have found ‘fertile soil’ in the political realm and NGOCC remains concerned with the continued bullying of women leaders by some politicians especially now that the country moves towards the 2021 general elections.

Ms Mulenga said Zambia has continued to witness violence both physical and verbal amongst political players, the latest being the outburst by Mr Livune targeting Mrs Wina using demeaning and insulting language.

She said this kind of language and politics is what has continued to discourage women against participating in the governance of the country.

Ms Mulenga said the NGOCC has for a long time been deeply concerned with the low numbers of women in decision making positions especially at Parliament and Local Government levels.

She said it is totally unacceptable that 55 years after independence, women, who constitute more than 51 percent of the country’s population remain discriminated from both participating and benefiting from the various development processes and such utterances are a huge recipe for discouraging women to effectively participate in national development.

Ms Mulenga said Mrs Wina, just like any other woman, has the right to participate in the governance of this country regardless of her age and has every right to speak about the development trajectory of the entire country of Zambia.

“We therefore expect our leaders, especially MPs to regard and accord her the necessary decorum befitting her office.We demand that Hon. Livune withdraws the disrespectful, demeaning and insulting statement against Hon. Wina. Zambians are more interested in issue-based dialogue than personal politically-inclined views.

The Katombora UPND member of parliament Derrick Livune recently told Vice-President Inonge Wina to learn to live decently, especially that the octogenarian “has no more future in politics”.

Mr Livune said Vice-President Wina is only wasting taxpayers’ money because her presence wherever she goes produces no impact.He said Vice-President Wina must retire to the farm where she can live as a mother, probably with decency.

PF members in Kazungula complained of hunger to Vice-President Wina, saying they had not received relief food.

