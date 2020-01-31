2.4 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, January 31, 2020
type here...
Feature Politics

Appologize to Vice President Wina ,MP for Katombora Derrick Livune advised

By editor
11
1
Feature Politics Appologize to Vice President Wina ,MP for Katombora Derrick Livune advised
editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Non-governmental Gender Organisations’ Coordinating Council has joined others in calling on Derrick Livune, Member of Parliament for Katombora to apologize to Vice President lnonge Wina.

NGOCC Board Chairperson Mary Mulenga said the culture of insults and disrespect seems to have found ‘fertile soil’ in the political realm and NGOCC remains concerned with the continued bullying of women leaders by some politicians especially now that the country moves towards the 2021 general elections.

Ms Mulenga said Zambia has continued to witness violence both physical and verbal amongst political players, the latest being the outburst by Mr Livune targeting Mrs Wina using demeaning and insulting language.

She said this kind of language and politics is what has continued to discourage women against participating in the governance of the country.

Ms Mulenga said the NGOCC has for a long time been deeply concerned with the low numbers of women in decision making positions especially at Parliament and Local Government levels.

She said it is totally unacceptable that 55 years after independence, women, who constitute more than 51 percent of the country’s population remain discriminated from both participating and benefiting from the various development processes and such utterances are a huge recipe for discouraging women to effectively participate in national development.

Ms Mulenga said Mrs Wina, just like any other woman, has the right to participate in the governance of this country regardless of her age and has every right to speak about the development trajectory of the entire country of Zambia.

“We therefore expect our leaders, especially MPs to regard and accord her the necessary decorum befitting her office.We demand that Hon. Livune withdraws the disrespectful, demeaning and insulting statement against Hon. Wina. Zambians are more interested in issue-based dialogue than personal politically-inclined views.

The Katombora UPND member of parliament Derrick Livune recently told Vice-President Inonge Wina to learn to live decently, especially that the octogenarian “has no more future in politics”.

Mr Livune said Vice-President Wina is only wasting taxpayers’ money because her presence wherever she goes produces no impact.He said Vice-President Wina must retire to the farm where she can live as a mother, probably with decency.

PF members in Kazungula complained of hunger to Vice-President Wina, saying they had not received relief food.

[Read 39 times, 39 reads today]
Previous articleUPND and NDC threaten to pull out of Chilubi by-election

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Feature Politicseditor - 1

Appologize to Vice President Wina ,MP for Katombora Derrick Livune advised

The Non-governmental Gender Organisations' Coordinating Council has joined others in calling on Derrick Livune, Member of Parliament for Katombora...
Read more
Headlines

UPND and NDC threaten to pull out of Chilubi by-election

editor - 2
The UPND and the National Democratic Congress have threatened to pull out from the Chilubi Parliamentary by election should the Electoral Commission of Zambia...
Read more
General News

Facebook takes down Seer 1’s page for hate speech

editor - 7
Social media giant Facebook has today taken down a page belonging to controversial South Africa-based Nigerian prophet Andrew Ejimandu popularly known as Seer 1,...
Read more
Feature Politics

Dr Ngosa Simbyakula is Zambia’s new Permanent Representative to the United Nations

editor - 9
The United Nations (UN) has described Zambia as a symbol of peace and political stability in the Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) region. United Nations...
Read more
Columns

Zambia does not need a foreign national team coach – Be realistic

editor - 9
It is unthinkable on the part of the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) to be contemplating on hiring an Expatriate coach for the Zambia...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Dr Ngosa Simbyakula is Zambia’s new Permanent Representative to the United Nations

Feature Politics editor - 9
The United Nations (UN) has described Zambia as a symbol of peace and political stability in the Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) region. United Nations...
Read more

Constitutional Court throws out HH’s case over President Lungu not handing over power to Speaker

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 42
The Constitutional Court has dismissed a case in which UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema was challenging President Edgar Lungu’s decision not to hand over power...
Read more

Seer 1 allegedly endorses HH for 2021 General Elections

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 54
Andrew Ejimadu the South African Based Nigerian Self styled "prophet" also known as "Seer 1" has thrown his support behind United Party for...
Read more

Lusaka PF members want former State House permanent secretary expelled from the party

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 9
The Patriotic Front leadership in Lusaka Province has presented a petition to the party Central Committee calling for the expulsion of former State House...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 21 times, 1 reads today]

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 40 times, 40 reads today]