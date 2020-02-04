5.6 C
Alba Iulia
Chinese ambassador says Coronavirus is under control, pledges full support for Zambian students in China

By Chief Editor
Chinese ambassador to Zambia Mr. Li Jie has said that all efforts are being made to prevent, control and contain the outbreak of Coronavirus which has so far claimed 361 lives across the globe.

Some of the preventive measures that have been put in place are to have Chinese nationals in Zambia who traveled for holidays in China to quarantine themselves for two weeks amidst continued screening when they arrive back in Zambia, Mr. Jie told journalists at a press briefing this afternoon.

Other preventive measures he mentioned were intensified screening at all points of entry to prevent and reduce possible transmission of the Coronavirus.

As he also announced that Visa applications to China have decreased, the ambassador further advised Zambians planning to travel to China to adjust their travel plans in the wake of the epidemic.

“Please let me emphasize that for Zambian and other foreign nationals in China, the Chinese government will fulfill its international obligations, settle their reasonable concerns in a timely manner and ensure their safety with a reasonable attitude.

He assured that China has the full confidence, capability, and resources to win the battle against the virus with concerted efforts, scientific containment, and targeted policies under its strong leadership.

In regards to Chinese nationals living in Zambia, Mr. Jie said continued efforts are being made to remind the local Chinese nationals, communities, institutions, and enterprises to pay close attention to the development of the epidemic and carefully monitor their health conditions and take all necessary precautionary measures.

“The embassy has established an effective mechanism of communication with the Zambian authorities including health foreign affairs and immigration. We understand and support proper and necessary measures taken by government concerning the epidemic” he said.

Ambassador Jie assured that China is ready to work with Zambia as well as the international community to safeguard regional and global public health security.

As of today, a total of 17,335 people have been infected with Coronavirus, of which 152 are foreign nationals with 361 recorded deaths.

Previous articlePresident assures the chiefs of unwavering Government support to ensure their chiefdoms are developed

