Zindaba Soko sues RTSA for breach of contract

Ex-RTSA Chief Executive Officer Zindaba Soko has sued his former emloyer in the Lusaka High Court demanding damages for mental stress and breach of contract.

Soko is also claiming payment of monthly salaries from the day of termination until full gratuity is paid to him.

He also wants an offer of the personal to order vehicle as prescribed by the agency’s conditions of service and any other reliefs that the court might deem fit.

According to a statement of claim filed in the Lusaka High Court principal registry, Soko stated that he was employed by the defendant as chief executive officer on a three year contract effective January 4, 2013.

“After the expiration of the contract, the plaintiff continued to work for the defendant on the same terms as the expired contract. On March 4, 2016, the plaintiff signed a new contract with the defendant in the same capacity on the same terms as the previous contracts saved for remuneration, ” the claim read in part.

  1. Why is it that all people that steal or accused of stealing are out of money week months or years at the most after there holes are plugged. Kikikiki. Will be looking forward to all with power for the little holes. No matter what they get they will crawl. Viva Time

  2. @Cat power..time truly rehabilitates human beings. Lets wait and hear the outcome. Meanwhile, lets sweat for our minor coins..

