-4 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, February 9, 2020
type here...
Headlines

Zambia is working towards ratifying the Agreement establishing the African Continental Free Trade Area

By Chief Editor
33 views
0
Headlines Zambia is working towards ratifying the Agreement establishing the African Continental Free...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Commerce,Trade and Industry Minister CHRISTOPHER YALUMA says Government is working towards ratifying the Agreement establishing the African Continental Free Trade Area -AfCTA by May 2020.

Mr. YALUMA says so far government has undertaken necessary consultations with the private sector, civil society, non state actors, and academia among others on the implementation of the Agreement.

He says government has emphasized on sensitization to stakeholders on the value and benefits that will come be because of Zambia’s participation in the AfCFTA.

Mr YALUMA was speaking at a Public seminar launching a Special Study report on the AfCFTA Implementation being held on the sidelines of the 33rd African Union Ordinary Seession Heads of State Summit.

Mr. YALUMA however further said Zambia was fully aware of the potential challenges that could arise in an event that the country was not sufficiently prepared for its participation.

The Minister said the AFCTA will mainly be driven by the private sector who must have products and services to compete in a larger market.

Mr YALUMA said Zambia was continuously working towards enhancing capacity of the private sector in order to ensure that their goods and services were export ready.

President EDGAR LUNGU signed the AfCTA on 10th February ,2019 in Addis Ababa.

The Agreement comes into effect on 1st July, 2020.

The AfCFTA once operational will bring together 55 African Countries with a combined population of more than one billion people and a combined gross Domestic product of more than $3.4 trillion .

This is according to a statement released to the media by First Secretary for Press and Tourism at the Zambian Embassy in Ethiopia INUTU MWANZA .

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]
Previous articleZambia should not be divided by selfish politicians ahead of the 2021 general elections-President Lungu

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

Zambia is working towards ratifying the Agreement establishing the African Continental Free Trade Area

Commerce,Trade and Industry Minister CHRISTOPHER YALUMA says Government is working towards ratifying the Agreement establishing the African Continental Free...
Read more
Headlines

Zambia should not be divided by selfish politicians ahead of the 2021 general elections-President Lungu

Chief Editor - 0
PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu has said that Zambia belongs to all tribal groupings in the country and should not be divided by selfish...
Read more
Feature Politics

Government bans UNZARALU

Chief Editor - 13
The government through the Ministry of Labour has approved the application to terminate the recognition agreement between UNZA management and the University of Zambia...
Read more
Feature Sports

Green Eagles Knock Nkana from Number One

sports - 1
Green Eagles are the new leaders of the FAZ Super Division today after a gritty 1-0 away victory over Green Buffaloes at National Heroes...
Read more
Economy

National Road Fund Agency collects K1.2 Billion in toll fees in 2019

Chief Editor - 9
The National Road Fund Agency (NRFA) collected over K 1.2 billion in toll fees last year. NRFA Chief Executive Officer Wallece Mumba said...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

National Road Fund Agency collects K1.2 Billion in toll fees in 2019

Economy Chief Editor - 9
The National Road Fund Agency (NRFA) collected over K 1.2 billion in toll fees last year. NRFA Chief Executive Officer Wallece Mumba said...
Read more

Stephen Kampyongo warns illegal Gold Miners in at Kasenseli gold mine

Economy Chief Editor - 4
Home Affairs Minister Hon. Stephen Kampyongo has assured Chief Chibwika of Mwinilunga district in North-Western Province of Security at Kasenseli gold mine against illegal...
Read more

South African Airways ends flights to Ndola

Economy editor - 13
The South African Airways (SAA) will cease all its flights to Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe International Airport in Ndola effective end of this month. The flight...
Read more

The Brazilian Bioenergy firm to help Zambia develop the Biofuel Industry

Economy Chief Editor - 11
The Brazilian Bioenergy, Ethanol and Sugarcane Association has pledged to support Zambia with technological advancements in its quest to develop the Biofuel Industry. Association...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 22 times, 1 reads today]

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]