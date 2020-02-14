Lundazi Bridge in Eastern Province has been washed away following the continued flash floods being experienced in the Eastern part of Zambia, the Road Development Agency has announced.

Masuzyo Ndhlovu, the RDA Director Communications and Corporate Affairs says the unfortunate development was aggravated by multiple armco ring culverts that have been washed away as a result of excessive water pressure flowing from the upstream side of the structure due to heavy rains being received in the area.

Mr Nhlovu said the crossing point is located about 175 kilometres from Chipata town and is situated just as you enter the Central Business District of Lundazi.

He has urged road users to use the existing gravel feeder road branching off from the main Lundazi road at Km 159 to Zumwanda via Buleti to Lundazi town road as an alternative route.

Mr Nhdlovu said the RDA Emergency Response Team was dispatched yesterday to the site to administer immediate interventions to restore connectivity at the affected crossing point.

And the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit says it is saddened by the collapsing of the Lundazi-Chipata bridge following heavy rains being experienced in the area.

DMMU National Coordinator Chanda Kabwe said the unfortunate incident has led to Lundazi district being cut off from Chipata and the rest of the province.

Mr Kabwe has assured the residents of Lundazi that the Unit, working with Zambia Army and Ministry of Infrastructure will be on the ground today to assess the situation and ensure that a temporal bridge is quickly put up to allow the flow of traffic between the two districts.

He has urged the people of the two districts to remain calm as their plight is being looked into and will be resolved within the shortest period of time to prevent more calamities.

The Zambia Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rainfall in Eastern, Luapula, parts of Lusaka and Central provinces.

Mr Kabwe has also advised members of the public to quickly report all flood and other related emergencies to DMMU by calling the toll free number, 909.

