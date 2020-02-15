6.6 C
The National Democratic Congress President Chishimba Kambwili says his party will petition the Chilubi parliamentary by election results.

Mr Kambwili says the election won by the Patriotic Front was not free and fair as it was characterised by corruption, bribery and vote buying.

He said whilst President Edgar Lungu campaigned for nine days in Chilubi, the opposition Leaders were chased by the Police creating fertile ground for the PF to engage in electoral malpractices.

Mr Kambwili said in Chiba where he campaigned for his candidate telling the people about PF lies and corruption, the NDC performed well beating the PF an indication that the ruling party would have lost if he was given chance to campaign everywhere.

He told reporters that the Petition will teach the PF and President Edgar Lungu a lesson that elections must be free and fair.

Mr Kambwili lamented that the opposition were never given chance to campaign extensively as PF had taken over every mode of transport available in the area thereby restricting their movements.

But PF Secretary General Davies Mwila has thanked the people of Chilubi, Mongu, Lukulu and Mitete for continuing to embrace the PF as he congratulated the UPND for winning in Kalomo without bothering to campaign.

Mr Mwila has however thanked the people of Kalomo for at least closing the ever decreasing gap in Southern Province.

He said the PF Victory in Chilubi is a victory in honour of the late Member of Parliament for the Constituency Rosario Fundanga and also decisive victory for loyalty and devotion for the people of Chilubi to PF.

Addressing journalists in Lusaka, Mr Mwila said PF victories in Kaande ward of Mongu Central, Lukulu and Kakwacha wards of Mitete are victories of development over deceit and also victories victories of the valiant over the violent.

He condemned the UPND violence that resulted in the destruction of government property belonging to the Ministry of General Education.

He also denounced what he has termed as UPND’s own resultant carelessness that ended up in the sad and unfortunate loss of life of two of their cadres in an unnecessary road traffic accident when they were part of a pointless high speed convoy in Mongu.

Mr Mwila said no matter how violent they resolve to become, the opposition cannot stop the vigorous yet peaceful momentum of the PF in Western Province saying there is a wind blowing across Western Province replacing the backward agenda of the opposition with the development agenda.

  1. Kambwili should learn to use his common sense. Edgar cannot campaign together with the opposition. You are talking like you don’t know protocol. Why do you always want to campaign where Edgar is. Government protocol cannot allow Edgar to campaign with opposition. Wake up Kambwili and HH the [email protected]@n1st

  2. It’s not that these two they don’t know…..No
    They very well know but just that they want sympathy from the un known.
    They had all the time
    They could have camped in chilubi for even three weeks but just waiting for ECL programme so that they cry the loudest.
    One good thing is that Zambians know them very well.

  3. In our country, a Zambian life is so worthless that a senior leader in a governing party can refer to those that have died has” their cadres!” as though its a them and us situation

  4. To say CKinsultor is an experienced-ish politician is a mock-ish way of celebrating the dull-ish esteem he exhibits.

    Truly speaking he must be a political savvy but man! He just embarrasses himself every damn time. His noise making bursts worries the hell out’a me.

    See what life throws back atchu?

  5. A sign of what is to come in 2021. When I said that lungu will win by 95 percent of share of votes, some cadres here laughed at me. When I said I am willing to run naked from arcades to mandahill if pf lose , people thought i had lost my marbles. This by election was just a dyonko

