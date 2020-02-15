The National Democratic Congress President Chishimba Kambwili says his party will petition the Chilubi parliamentary by election results.

Mr Kambwili says the election won by the Patriotic Front was not free and fair as it was characterised by corruption, bribery and vote buying.

He said whilst President Edgar Lungu campaigned for nine days in Chilubi, the opposition Leaders were chased by the Police creating fertile ground for the PF to engage in electoral malpractices.

Mr Kambwili said in Chiba where he campaigned for his candidate telling the people about PF lies and corruption, the NDC performed well beating the PF an indication that the ruling party would have lost if he was given chance to campaign everywhere.

He told reporters that the Petition will teach the PF and President Edgar Lungu a lesson that elections must be free and fair.

Mr Kambwili lamented that the opposition were never given chance to campaign extensively as PF had taken over every mode of transport available in the area thereby restricting their movements.

But PF Secretary General Davies Mwila has thanked the people of Chilubi, Mongu, Lukulu and Mitete for continuing to embrace the PF as he congratulated the UPND for winning in Kalomo without bothering to campaign.

Mr Mwila has however thanked the people of Kalomo for at least closing the ever decreasing gap in Southern Province.

He said the PF Victory in Chilubi is a victory in honour of the late Member of Parliament for the Constituency Rosario Fundanga and also decisive victory for loyalty and devotion for the people of Chilubi to PF.

Addressing journalists in Lusaka, Mr Mwila said PF victories in Kaande ward of Mongu Central, Lukulu and Kakwacha wards of Mitete are victories of development over deceit and also victories victories of the valiant over the violent.

He condemned the UPND violence that resulted in the destruction of government property belonging to the Ministry of General Education.

He also denounced what he has termed as UPND’s own resultant carelessness that ended up in the sad and unfortunate loss of life of two of their cadres in an unnecessary road traffic accident when they were part of a pointless high speed convoy in Mongu.

Mr Mwila said no matter how violent they resolve to become, the opposition cannot stop the vigorous yet peaceful momentum of the PF in Western Province saying there is a wind blowing across Western Province replacing the backward agenda of the opposition with the development agenda.

