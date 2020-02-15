Over 20,000 marriages were dissolved countrywide last year with Lusaka, Eastern and Western provinces each recording the highest cases of over 4,000 divorces.
Infidelity, adultery, gender-based violence, and poor communication among spouses are some of the major reasons why the affected couples sought divorce.The average age of those seeking divorce was been 25 and 45 years old.
[Daily Mail]
Age group can tell all these are young ones
This is not a bad thing. Our parents, especially the women endured misery in silent pain; in the name of traditions. More marriage teaching in churches, schools and professional organizations is needed. 20 000 though is too large a number. Western province we lead huh! It seems from rising sun in the east to the setting in the west, they know their stance on being free kikikiki.
Here we go again these PF .
You idyots stop these. The same reporting insighted people about gassing, and ritual killings, things which are NOT happening.
Now you start telling people to divorce. Go tell noko to leave wiso.
Because you marry for social media, outbreak of useless weddings.
Tayali’s dirvoce should be at #1
It’s not impressive for a nation that boasts to 90%, Christian, how are we going to be differentiated from non Christian nations? They drink and we drink, they’re corrupt and we’re corrupt, they cheat and we cheat, they divorce and we divorce, we swindle each other, we pretend so what’s the difference? What do they do which we don’t? We’re a nation of hypocrites, full stop
Where’s wht God put together? Why have the courts put them asunder? Rev Godfridah Sumaili, where’s ecclesiastical teaching on marriage?
Uko Christian Nation!
This is only good news for lawyers. Young people nowadays think that getting married is an achievement. Anyone can get married, it is building a long lasting relationship which is an achievement. Forget Rev. Sumaili, where is bana Chimbusa? If they don’t follow traditional counselling, neither will they follow the biblical teachings because the two are congruent.