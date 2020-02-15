International development organization Oxfam says it regrets that the government has terminated the recognition agreement between the University of Zambia (UNZA) and the University of Zambia Researchers and Lecturers Union (UNZALARU).
In a statement, Oxfam says although a number of different positions have been presented by the parties involved, the final decision is an infringement on democracy and lack of tolerance for divergent views that could provide a basis for collective resolution to the issue at hand.
“Oxfam is of the view that a deep analysis of the drivers of this break down needs to be undertaken as matter of urgency. The analysis should be on the quality of investment to the teaching and learning environment; financial viability in context of shrinking resources, how decisions are made and power is used in favour of better governance of the University of Zambia,” it said.
“In addition, the risks of terminating such an agreement are greater than seeking consensus and the resulting common good which is, excellence in human development. Therefore, Oxfam recommends that the agreement be reinstated and a platform for a risk reflective approach to address this impasse be used.“
”We urge government to support both short and long term solutions with dependable investment plans and a clear path of how the parties will regain a mutually beneficial relationship in the best interest of the institution.”
