Findings of Police Investigations in to a report of Malicious Administration of a Chemical substance (gassing) at Arthur Wina School in Chilenje

After receiving the report of alleged gassing at Arthur Wina School between 12 00 hours and 12 30 hours, it has been established that the whole issue came about as a result of a false alarm raised by a pupil in the grade nine class in question who shouted “gas.”

This brought about commotion and a stampede as all the pupils jostled for safety.

Therefore, as Zambia Police, we dismiss the report of alleged malicious administering of chemical substance reported at the said school and state that the whole scenario was as result of an alarm which led pupils to panic. It was a hoax.

We further call upon school authorities to help in giving hope to their pupils during this period and discourage them from raising false alarm.

ESTHER MWAATA KATONGO

ZAMBIA POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER

Issued on 17th February, 2020

