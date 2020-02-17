Young Green Eagles have toppled Kitwe United from the top of the FAZ National Division One League after thumping Chambishi 4-1 at the weekend.

Eagles took advantage of Kitwe’s 2-1 loss to Indeni to open up a one point lead.

The ZNS outfit have 46 points from 21 matches played and have one disputed match against Zesco Shockers.

Chingalika drops to second place after remaining stuck on 45 points.

Third placed Indeni are now two points below leaders Eagles after the big win over Kitwe.

Midfielder Tick Chiluba propelled the Oil Men to a 2-1 win over Chingalika when scoring a brace in the match played at Nkana Stadium in Kitwe.

Elsewhere, Prison Leopards stayed fourth on the table after a 1-0 win at National Assembly in Lusaka.

Eight rounds of matches are left to play in this division.

FAZ National Division One – Week 21

Kafue Celtic 2-0 Zesco Shockers

Sinazongwe United 1-2 Mpulungu Harbour

Zesco Malaiti 0-0 Nchanga Rangers

National Assembly 0-1 Prison Leopards

Young Green Eagles 4-1 Chambishi

Gomes 3-1 F.C Muza

Indeni 2-1 Kitwe United

Police College 2-1 Mumbwa Medics

Zambeef 0-0 Chindwin Sentries

[Read 43 times, 43 reads today]