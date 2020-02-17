5.9 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, February 17, 2020
type here...
SportsFeature Sports

DIV 1 WRAP :Kitwe United Surrender Top Spot

By sports
35 views
0
Sports Feature Sports DIV 1 WRAP :Kitwe United Surrender Top Spot
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Young Green Eagles have toppled Kitwe United from the top of the FAZ National Division One League after thumping Chambishi 4-1 at the weekend.

Eagles took advantage of Kitwe’s 2-1 loss to Indeni to open up a one point lead.

The ZNS outfit have 46 points from 21 matches played and have one disputed match against Zesco Shockers.

Chingalika drops to second place after remaining stuck on 45 points.

Third placed Indeni are now two points below leaders Eagles after the big win over Kitwe.

Midfielder Tick Chiluba propelled the Oil Men to a 2-1 win over Chingalika when scoring a brace in the match played at Nkana Stadium in Kitwe.

Elsewhere, Prison Leopards stayed fourth on the table after a 1-0 win at National Assembly in Lusaka.

Eight rounds of matches are left to play in this division.

FAZ National Division One – Week 21

Kafue Celtic 2-0 Zesco Shockers

Sinazongwe United 1-2 Mpulungu Harbour

Zesco Malaiti 0-0 Nchanga Rangers

National Assembly 0-1 Prison Leopards

Young Green Eagles 4-1 Chambishi

Gomes 3-1 F.C Muza

Indeni 2-1 Kitwe United

Police College 2-1 Mumbwa Medics

Zambeef 0-0 Chindwin Sentries

[Read 43 times, 43 reads today]
Previous articleTermination of UNZALARU’s recognition agreement with UNZA Management: Why it is illegal, unreasonable and unjustifiable

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Feature Sportssports - 0

DIV 1 WRAP :Kitwe United Surrender Top Spot

Young Green Eagles have toppled Kitwe United from the top of the FAZ National Division One League after thumping...
Read more
Columns

Termination of UNZALARU’s recognition agreement with UNZA Management: Why it is illegal, unreasonable and unjustifiable

editor - 0
By Felicity Kayumba Kalunga On the 4th of February 2020, the Acting Labour Commissioner Mukamasole M. Kasanda communicated her decision to approve the termination...
Read more
Headlines

UPND urge Police to summon GBM for intel on gassing of citizens

editor - 3
The UPND want the Police to immediately summon PF Vice Chairperson for mobilisation Geofrey Mwamba for questioning and tell Zambians what the PF know...
Read more
General News

Speech by Finance Minister does not offer hope for Zambians -Zambia Tax Platform

editor - 3
The Zambia Tax Platform says the speech delivered by Finance Minister Dr Bwalya Ng'andu does not offer any hope to ordinary Zambian citizens that...
Read more
Videos and Audios

Part of the K1.5 trillion worth Great East Road collapses

editor - 31
https://youtu.be/az2YKys15Uw In 2012 Zambia  received a loan of 336 billion Kwacha from France to finance the rehabilitation of the Great East Road. The then Finance...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Zesco United Go Third, Mighty Draw

Feature Sports sports - 0
Zesco United for the first time stayed unbeaten for a third successive league game in 2020 after a 2-2 away draw at Power Dynamos...
Read more

Forest Rangers Dent Nkana’s League Title Dreams

Feature Sports sports - 3
Nkana's title hopes were questioned on Saturday at home when Forest Rangers beat them 1-0 in Kitwe and get rewarded with top spot on...
Read more

Kalusha Fails FAZ Integrity Test For March 28 FAZ Elections

Feature Sports sports - 31
Kalusha Bwalya has failed the integrity test in his bid to stand for the FAZ presidency during the March 28 elective annual general meeting. The...
Read more

Top Three Races Heats Up on Saturday

Feature Sports sports - 1
The battle for number one in the top three heats up this Saturday with Green Eagles hoping to maintain their slender lead at the...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 24 times, 1 reads today]

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 43 times, 43 reads today]