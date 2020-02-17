The Zambia Tax Platform says the speech delivered by Finance Minister Dr Bwalya Ng’andu does not offer any hope to ordinary Zambian citizens that things will get better any time soon as it reconfirmed fears many have had that things will continue deteriorating.

Zambia Tax Platform Chairperson Leah Mitaba said the Platform is encouraged that Government is fully aware of the factors behind the current challenges the economy is experiencing.

Ms Mitaba has also commend Government for the steps taken towards improving accountability by taking the Budgeting Act, reviewing the procurement Act because this is progressive.

She said it is however disappointing that Government does not seem to have solutions to address the various challenges the country is facing looking at the measures it plans to undertake.

Ms Mitaba said the ZTP we is saddened that public debt continues to rise saying this is worrying because debt threatens spending towards critical social sectors.

She has called on Government to be more transparent on the country’s debt situation saying Government has been silent on key information around debt, especially with regards to the value of pipeline debt- both domestic and external.

Ms Mitaba wondered why Government is announcing domestic arrears without including the VAT refunds.

“With regards to Government’s announced plans to re-scope debt, ZTP urges Government to provide clarity on the specific projects it intends to re-scope in an attempt to reduce project costs and undisbursed loan balances, even as they relate to underspends in key social sectors from the 2019 fiscal year”, she said.

Ms Mitaba said as the country continues to grapple with debt, the slow rate of dismantling domestic arrears, which is central to the 2020 national budget, has impacted negatively on the private sector leading to delayed wage payments and postponed investments ultimately reducing the private sector’s contribution to GDP growth as it has hit hard their cash flows.

She said this has made private sector investment to slow down.

Ms Mitaba said ZTP notes the effort Government has made to dismantle domestic arrears through the National Road Fund Agency which has settled a significant amount owed to local road contractors and consultants but wondered why the dismantling of domestic arrears seems more biased towards road construction and the sector in general neglecting other equally important sectors.

“In aspiring to be a middle-income nation by 2030, the observed economic growth rates provide evidence that Zambia will not archive its vision by 2030 if significant adjustments are not made. Government therefore needs to revise its investment strategy. Investment must be made on projects that are viable and guarantee measurable returns. Government must not only focus on collecting more revenues but also, on stimulating the economy”, she added.

She said the reduction in grants by Cooperating partners is another thing Government may need to pay close attention to, Government may need to undertake a serious introspection to understand the reasons behind low disbursements on grants from cooperating partners.

Ms Mitaba said this is critical as most of these resources are meant to support social sectors.

She said that the speech delivered by the Minister therefore does not offer much hope for the Zambian people, the speech is basically a reminder that Zambians should brace themselves for tough days ahead.

Ms Mitaba said there is great need for government to call for a process that can lead to tangible solutions to the problems this country is facing.

