The question of tribalism vis a vis politics in Zambia is buried in great hypocrisy. Politicians crocodile tears may flood our radio and TV stations, Rev. Sumaili condemn it, Lungu and HH promise to end it–but the truth is they are beneficiaries of wako ni wako politics.

I am ashamed of tribal politics, but also disappointed by the untold and shameful hypocrisy–tribalism is at the core of Zambian politics. Who among us has never passed a tribal comment when among our own? “What do you expect from a Tonga; Bemba; Lozi, Chokwe etc.” Let the one who has never committed the sin of tribalism be the first to cast stone to paraphrase Jesus’ words. That a PF cadre said it aloud during the Chilubi by-election does not absolve UPND from tribalism. Politicians may publicly denounce it, but when the race heats up, tribalism becomes the only road to winning elections.

Tribal identification is the conceptual frame through which we participate in democratic politics. That vice President Inonge Wina is Lozi does not mean tribalism does not exist in the PF. Neither can the Presidency of Lungu absorb PF of tribalism. In fact, the appointment of our sitting Vice President was a strategic move that sought to get some tribal votes from the Lozi and Tonga communities. Similarly Hakainde Hichilema’s selection of GBM as a running mate was another tribal strategic move to court Bemba votes. GBM did not even know how to sell HH to his tribal audience. “If you vote for HH,” the wife battering GBM said, “akamifunda ifyakuteka in’gombe” (he will teach you how to keep cattle)–recasting the kachema massaging in the Bemba mind.

The PF Chilubi tribal remarks are shameful, but they are used in nearly every Parliamentary elections where the majority identify with one tribe. The so called “vetting process” for those seeking to contest Parliamentary elections is covered in tribalism. The tribe of the candidate as well as one’s village of origin are critical unearned privileges that parties take into consideration. To adopt Keith Mwanga to contest parliamentary elections on the PF ticket for Mambilima constituency and Kapya Kaoma on the UPND ticket in Dundumwezi will be considered political suicide. In fact, independent candidates will exploit tribal identifications against both of us; we will not win those seats.

Actions speak louder than words. The Dundumwezi presidential results remain in my mind. How else can one explain it? It is not tribalism, but strongholds, one says. I don’t buy into this myth. The language of democracy is the ballot which is an indicator of how we view each other. I agree. People need to be represented by their own. But this very concept promotes wako ni wako.

The PF and UPND will contest the 2021 elections. On constituency level, the PF will get almost all the seats in Bemba dominated provinces, while UPND will win Southern and Western Provinces. Worse still, elected MPs will be natives of these regions. Expect HH to win the majority votes in Southern province, while Lungu will win Eastern Zambia. And in closed meetings, both HH and Lungu are busy strategically playing tribal cards while appearing non-tribal in public. They may term each other tribalists, but their victory is counting on tribal votes.

It is important to realize that tribalism was ingrained in our politics long before independence. Colonialists exploited it to divide and rule–and so are our politicians. Masses of Zambians would rather vote for a frog (as they did under the UNIP regime) than give their votes to Hakainde. Being Tonga disqualifies him from becoming the President of Zambia. Likewise the majority of Tongas will never vote for Lungu because he is not Tonga. Like Donald Trump, HH “can shoot someone” in Cairo Road, but masses of Tongas will still vote for him.

Tribal identification is of critical importance in competitive politics. Unless appointed by the President, no Tonga will represent Luapula Province as MP, or Bemba win an election in Southern province. Thus political parties always work to ensure that Tongas represent Tongas, and Bembas do the same. It is for this reason tribalism will continue to surface in our daily political discourse.

It pains to call a spade a spade but to pretend otherwise is to bury our heads in the sand. Unfortunately wako ni wako exists in Churches too. In organized Churches including UCZ, the Baptist Church, the Brethren in Christ Church, and the Evangelical Church in Zambia, for example, tribal affiliation determines who occupies most senior offices. In fact, some pastors speaking against tribalism are beneficiaries of the same–they hold power because of their ethnicity.

Yes we can point to intermarriages and Christianity as erasing tribalism. Such arguments are akin to saying inter-racial marriage erases racism. The opposite is true. I wish I could think otherwise, but we are tribalists, tribalists and tribalists! I rather face this fact than pretend to be non-tribal when my lifeworld is covered in it.

We need serious discourse on tribalism; current crocodile tears are not enough. Only then would the truth will set us free. (John 8: 32)

By Rev. Kapya Kaoma

