Zesco United’s 2-2 away draw against Power Dynamos has been welcomed as a sign of progress after going a third straight games without a loss for the first time in 2020.

Sundays draw at Arthur Davies Stadium in Kitwe saw the defending champions collect 5 points out of a possible 9 after starting 2020 with four defeats and one win prior to that in January.

Zesco’s mini revival began with a 0-0 home draw against struggling Nakambala Leopards on February 5 before beating last placed Mufulira Wanderers 2-0 away on February 9.

“We have started scoring, we scored two goals in Mufulira and today(Sunday) again we have scored two more goals. That is a good sign and we need to continue,” Zesco assistant coach Alfred Lupiya said.

The result saw Zesco rise from fifth to third on 39 points, three points behind leaders Forest Rangers and adrift of second positioned Green Eagles.

” We haven’t really recovered but we are on track, there is tremendous progress. When your team is scoring it makes the coaches feels good,” Lupiya said.

“It is hard work, it wasn’t an easy game but we told our boys to fight until the bitter end because as champions, we have to go that exrea mile to defend our title.”

Next up for the defending champions are fading fifth placed Napsa Stars who have lost their last two games and exchanged places with Zesco in what has also been a rough start to 2020 in which they have lost four, drawn two and won one game.

2019 /2020 FAZ SUPER DIVISION

WEEK 21

15/02/2020

Nkana 0- Forest Rangers 1(Adams Zikiru 66’pen)

Buildcon 0 – Kabwe Warriors 2(Mathews Nkowani 55′, Saty Phiri 57′)

Lusaka Dynamos 2(Baba Basile 75′, Chris Mugalu 79′)- Green Buffaloes 2 (Friday Samu 1′, Buchizya Mfune 90′)

KYSA 0- Zanaco 0

Red Arrows 1(James Chamanga 86’pen)- Napsa Stars 0

Nkwazi 3(Stephen Mutama 22′ 81′, Eric Choomba 85’pen)- Nakambala Leopards 0

Green Eagles 2(Anos Tembo 45′, Amity Shamende 88′)- Lumwana Radiants 2(Dominic Changwa 52′ 72′)

16/02/2020

Kansanshi Dynamos 1(Royd Alfonso? ‘) – Mufulira Wanderers 1(Douglas Muwowo?’)

WEEK 4

Power Dynamos 2(Luka Chamanga 1, Kennedy Musonda 71′)- Zesco United 2(John Chingandu 43′, John Makwatta 53′)

12/02/2020

WEEK 12

Zanaco 2(Chitiya Mususu 23′, Rodgers Kola 89′)-Kansanshi Dynamos 0

2019/2020 TOP SCORERS

LEAGUE

16/02/2020

James Chamanga(Red Arrows):12

Jesse Were (Zesco):11

Baba Basile(Lusaka Dynamos):11

Adams Zikiru (Forest Rangers):10

Idris Mbombo(Nkana):10

Rodgers Kola (Zanaco):10

Jimmy Ndhlovu(Kabwe Warriors):9

Kennedy Musonda (Green Eagles 5/Power 4):9

Friday Samu (Green Buffaloes):7

Winston Kalengo (Zesco):7

Spencer Sautu(Green Eagles):6*

Bornwell Mwape (Napsa Stars):6

Daniel Chama (KYSA):6

Eric Choomba(Nkwazi):6

Royd Alfonso (Kansanshi Dynamos):5

Chitiya Mususu(Zanaco):5

Collins Sikombe (Napsa Stars) :5

Emmanuel Manda(Lumwana Radiants):5

Elias Maguri(Nakambala Leopards):5

Chris Mugalu (Lusaka Dynamos):4

Fredrick Mulambia(Power Dynamos):4

Dave Daka (Power Dynamos):4

Webster Muzaza (Forest Rangers):4*

Jamal Jefaru (Mufulira Wanderers3/Buildcon 1):4

Kelvin Mubanga(Nkana):4

Larry Bwalya(Power Dynamos):4

Martin Dzilah (Lumwana 3/Nkana 1):4

Chanda Mushili(Buildcon):4

Tapson Kaseba (Green Eagles/Napsa 1):4

Jeff Banda (Nkwazi):4*

Moses Phiri (Buildcon) :4

*Donates one own-goal

[Read 45 times, 45 reads today]