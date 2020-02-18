-2.5 C
Cadres storm Intercontinental Hotel, disrupt LAZ Bill 10 debate

By editor
Suspected political party cadres Monday evening stormed Intercontinental Hotel to disrupt a Law Association of Zambia sponsored Public Debate on Bill Ten.

And LAZ President Eddie Mwitwa says it’s disappointing that cadres could be ferried to disrupt proceedings.

Mr Mwitwa said he was disappointed with the conduct of the cadres who have not been identified.

He has since called on the Zambia Police Service to quickly bring to book whoever disrupted the debate.

But one of the discussant Tutwa Ngulube, has distanced the PF from the disturbances.

Mr Ngulube who is also Kabwe Central Member of Parliament says he knows the people who came into the auditorium saying they are from Southern Province.

But another discussant Cornelius Mweetwa, of the UPND claimed that those who disrupted the debate are PF members from Inter-City Bus terminus.

Mr Mweetwa said this is the reason that Mr. Ngulube, did not scamper for safety like other Discussants but remained seated in the auditorium when the cadres were walking about disturbing the debate.

