President Edgar Chagwa Lungu, has held discussions of mutual interest with Russia’s Federation Council Chairperson Her Excellency Mrs Valentina Matviyenko at State House.

During the meeting, the President said the high level visits between Zambia and the Russian Federation such as the visit to Zambia by Mrs Matviyenko is a demonstration of the warm relations that exist between the two countries.

The President said the visit was a build up from bilateral talks with his Russian counterpart President Vladimir Putin which were held on the margins of the 10th BRICS Summit in Johannesburg, in July, 2018, when the two leaders committed to scaling up diplomatic ties between Zambia and Russia in order to strengthen economic cooperation.

And Mrs Matviyenko who paid a courtesy call on the President underscored the need for enhanced cooperation in various sectors between the two countries.

Mrs Matviyenko noted that the two countries have potential to boost trade and cooperation in health, heavy duty industry, agriculture and defence and security sectors.

The Chairperson of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation Mrs Valentina Matviyenko is in Zambia on a reciprocal visit, following Speaker of the National Assembly, Dr. Patrick Matibini’s visit to Moscow in April, 2018. She is accompanied by senators from the Federation Council and other Government officials.

