Former Local government Permanent Secretary Timothy Hakuyu has died. Mr Hakuyu died in the early hours today, Thursday 20th February 2020 after a mob intercepted him, searched his car and found him with offensive weapons.
According to sources the former PS was stopped by the mob who insisted on searching his vehicle.
It is alleged that during the search, Mr. Hakuyu who was in the company of two others was found with Axes, Syringes, and masks, which infuriated the mob to attack.
Mr Hakuyu served as Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Local government and Housing and Ministry of Labour and Social Security in the President Rupiah Banda Administration.
In 2016, Mr Hakuyu contested as Siavonga Member of Parliament on the United Party for National Development (UPND).
Early this week Zambia Police said that an emerging tendency where members of the public are blocking public roads and searching motor vehicles on suspicion that they are carrying chemical substances being used in suspected chemical spraying cases currently being experienced in some parts of the country was a source of concern.
Zambia Police spokesperson Esther Katongo said that this was a pure act of criminality where some criminals would want to take advantage of the prevailing situation to attack unsuspecting members of the public and steal from them.
Mrs Katongo said between Manyinga and Mufumbwe of North Western Province, a mob blocked the road using logs and stones and stopped motor vehicles among them, a Power Tools Bus and demanded that they conduct a search on the bus.
She explained that upon searching the bus they found a first aid kit which contained pain killers, bandages, methylated spirit, gloves and a small axe as per road traffic regulations but the mob became suspicious after seeing an axe.
Mrs Katongo said a similar situation was experienced in Kafue between 18 00 hours and 20 00 hours and also around 06 00 hours where a mob blocked the road between Kafue Gorge turn off and Shamikobo area stopping and searching motor vehicles and caused damage to five motor vehicles.
She said Police arrested eight people for riotous behaviour who are currently detained in police custody and has warned all those who have adopted this tendency or those contemplating the same that police will not take this criminality lightly.
Mrs Katongo has urged members of the public to desist from this criminal act and avoid involving themselves in duties which are not within their mandate.
And in Northern Province in Nseluka area, Mrs Katongo said there was a report of mob justice in which members of the public have killed an unidentified male person who they later dressed in a combat police uniform which was found in the victim’s motor vehicle.
She said this was after members of the public suspected the deceased who was in the area in the company of his colleague to be behind chemical spraying in the area.
Mrs Katongo explained that upon interrogations, the friend to the victim ran away and the mob searched the victim’s motor vehicle and found a pair of police combat uniform which they dressed him after killing him and later set the victim’s motor vehicle on fire.
She said investigations have been instituted to establish the source of the police combat uniform.
In another development, 27 people were arrested in the early hours of today by a joint operation team in Mtendere Compound for conduct likely to cause the breach of peace.
Mrs Katongo said 22 various offensive weapons were recovered from them and after screening, those linked to the offensive weapons are likely to be charged with possession of offensive weapons.
She said all those who would want to conduct patrols in their communities should do so in liaison with police in their respective areas.
Mrs Katongo said all those that will be found moving round communities on the pretext of conducting patrols without police blessings will be dealt with accordingly.
Meanwhile, in Chongwe, Police received a report of riotous behavior which was sparked after word went round that police had detained some suspects behind chemical spraying in the area.
She said the people went to the police station in the area demanding the release of the said suspects with a view of killing them and later went to the streets where they staged riots.
Mobutu embodied what his Africanized name truly meant. His rule saw the further decline of his already impoverished country. He terrorized his people, his officials, and his opponents. He used his image and ruthlessness as instrument to maintain his power. Indeed, Mobutu truly left nothing but fire, blood, and destruction in his wake.
Enough of these criminal instant justice gangs, they are a much greater threat to national security than this alleged gassing which is pure fear mongering and has led to this madness we are seeing.
Let the President declare total war on these criminal instant justice gangs as these thugs are a threat to our peace and are actually bringing the nation to a standstill, no businesses or govt workers can operate in a free mind because of this constant fear of being attacked by these thugs.
Mobutu’s corruption, however, did not had monopoly on graft and corruption. He made corruption a part of everyday life in Zaire. In the highest level, Mobutu had cronies who were close to him and joined him in exploiting their country’s wealth for their own personal gains. In lower levels, Mobutu saw leniency to corruption as a way to keep his officials and public workers well-paid and loyal. The result, massive case of bribery, extortion, fraud, and plunder. No official could advance without bribery. Foreigners and locals alike had to pay bribes to officials in order to approve contracts, licenses, and other government permits. Even in admission in universities and schools, young adults had to pay bribes in order to be admitted. ”SOUNDS FAMILIAR”
These past nine years of PF are clearly the worse years for Zambia. Corruption, inefficiency, tribal talk, thugs for cadres and now total chaos.
While I never liked the MMD reign, I would hard pressed to say that that MMD was worse than PF.
Someone needs to change in 2021.
Instead of giving the benefits or profits of his economic policies to his impoverished people, he funneled it to his own bank accounts. His graft and corruption allowed Mobutu to build a huge opulent palace in Gbadolite, his ancestral home.” SOUNDS FAMILIAR”
In 1967, Mobutu issued a new constitution which centered all powers on the President and started a one-party rule under his newly established Popular Movement of the Revolution or MPR. A presidential election was to be held for every 7 years, in which case, Mobutu ran in the 1970, 1977, and 1984 elections and unbelievably won with 99% of the votes. Obviously, the elections were rigged. By 1982, he consolidated his power even more by making himself a field marshal by December 1982.
Kapyongo should be fired immediately, this is too big for him, his small balls can fit somewhere else.
So sad Zambia has now become a nation of mob rule .