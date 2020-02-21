The UPND says it has noted with dismay attempts by the Patriotic Front Media Team and Smart Eagles to twist facts relating to the proposed dialogue between President Edgar Lungu and its Leader Hakainde Hichilema.
Party spokesperson Charles Kakoma says the dialogue was proposed by Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo when he was giving a ministerial statement in Parliament on Wednesday 19th February 2020.
He said Mr Kampyongo called for dialogue between the PF and it’s government on one hand and the UPND on the other hand to resolve problems currently affecting the nation which the UPND and Mr Hichilema have agreed to.
Mr Kakoma emphasised that Mr Kampyongo asked the UPND to dialogue and does not see why the UPND should have rejected the dialogue.
He noted that for a long time, the UPND has been calling for dialogue through the Three Church Mother Bodies and if UPND did not respond positively to Mr Kampyongo’s call for dialogue, some people could have misconstrued that they are unwilling to seek some solutions through dialogue and that they may be hiding something.
Mr Kakoma said the UPND have nothing to hide as they are a civilised and responsible group of people who have always been open and available for genuine dialogue.
“In our understanding, a ministerial statement represents government position. Mr Kampyongo was the bearer of the message of dialogue from Mr Lungu. It is therefore surprising that the PF Media Director Sunday Chanda and the PF sponsored Smart Eagles can poor scorn on the proposal by the minister for dialogue and twist facts to insinuate that the UPND are begging for dialogue because of an imaginary offence”, he added.
Mr Kakoma noted with regret propaganda and facts are also being twisted to insinuate that the UPND is opting for dialogue instead of law enforcement.
He said in a statement that dialogue does not replace or take away the responsibility of the police and other law enforcement agencies from performing their duties to protect life and property from criminals such as those gassing people.
Mr Kakoma said Law and order as well as the rule of law should prevail and it is wrong for innocent people to be gunned down by the police or killed by instant justice mobs.
He said this injustice is causing people to lose confidence in the police and going forward both PF and UPND must focus on genuine dialogue to help resolve the current crisis.
“But it appears some people are against dialogue and are mockingly putting spanners in the proposed dialogue”, said Mr Kakoma.
Lusaka times can you proof read your articles. Kakoma is not and will never be home affairs ministers because upnd will never form government. Greetings from cold Russia. Enjoy the weekend all. Some of us are working unfortunately
Dialogue for what?? Why should the president break his work cycle to dialogue with hh?? Discuss what?? President is busy with GRZ and security wings running the country.
At Ministerial Level, that of Home Affairs, as a matter of fact, the PF Government is suggesting HH and UPND give them ideas on how to cope with the current situation in the Country. What does that say about the PF government and the Ministry in charge of Law and Order. Sounds like admission of failure. In other countries, The President or the Home Affairs Minister should have resigned.
Can’t understand why Sunday Chanda is not arrested yet over the on going genocide. Citizens are killing each other over nothing.
President Lungu should show leadership and fire Kampyongo and Police IG. These two are total failures but ultimately President Lungu is commander in chief . The attempts to link opposition to the gassing will not work because Zambians know that the opposition do not have the sophistication and geographical reach of the cases. Are police saying that they are so impotent that 2 months down the line no one has been taken to court?
Whoever needs to take Sh!t is the one to visit the toilet. Whoever has something to dialogue about should make an appointment with the other and not come to the media. Mr Kakoma, the story of dialogue did not start in 2020 unless LT have written things wrong again.
The heading does not suggest that Kakoma is Home Affairs minister at all!
The UPND started by sponsoring Seer 1 to denounce PF leaders that they won 2016 coz of him..They started by accusing PF of being in power by shedding blood of innocent people.Now they are saying Seer one is getting what belong to him.There is no doubt this is UPND thing.How can a party believe so much in fake magic. HH told Seer 1 to get his staff.So this was well calculated move by UPND.People know that its HH .Watchdog is busy trying by all means to make HH a saint by saying PF wants to arrest HH.The details are showing that HH is behind this.The govt is just very careful in handling this.They don’t want to be accused of eliminating HH. Information on the ground is crystal clear pointing to UPND.UPND should stop this desperation n onsense. Innocent people are now dying.God can’t…
.God can’t allow such a leader to rule if he is behind the gassing.he should confess otherwise he is in trouble.
UPND don’t walk into these so-called talks. This is Lungu’s issue to deal with alone with institutions of governance. Wht instructions can UPND issue to these institutions? None.
This is what happens when people overstay in positions of leadership! They become very ineffective and irrelevant! Zambians in general have not done well where succession planning is concerned! Many institutions are underperforming because they are run by dead wood!
We told lungu in 2016 that you will not move forward a divided and fragmented nation. Lungu and his gang were too busy stealing and looting to be intrested in the unity of the nation….
A selfless leader would have seen this division and dialogued with all parties to get the nation together..
Lungu and his gang are greedy , egotistic compulsive thugs…
Today , the first time in the history of this once peacfull nation , people are being burned alive in the streets by fellow Zambians.
This is a very grim legacy of lungu and his gang…
We have the highest tribal divisions our country has seen, the highest corruption and cader violence ever recorded….
We again say, no amount of prayers , military or police force will fix the rot we are in , the only solution will be…
…….Will be end of pf cader violnce and free and fair elections demanded by the opposition.
Zambia is headed for the abyss.
Keep taking these warning as moans of a disgruntled opposition at the cost of the country. Things will only get worse. Lungu and pf have tried everything , nothing is working.
No time to waste the president as got other important issues than to spend time with some one who as failed to recognize ECL as president why meeting,come on Kakoma be serious.Why are you afraid just wait the truth over gassing will be known God is in control.
Why is this time? why cant upnd wait until the culprits over gassing are caught.Does it mean when they meet then the gassing will end,is that what upnd mean? This is just logic this what they mean because one will ask how are they going to end this.Kakoma be mature you are playing James Hardly chase.