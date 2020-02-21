By Anthony Bwalya – UPND Member

It has been nearly Two (2) months since acts of terrorism against citizens started on the Copperbelt.

The PF and their surrogates have continued emphasizing the narrative that THEY KNOW who the gassers are and yet, for Two (2) months since the first reports in Chingola, they have done nothing to stop this war against our citizens – apparently by individuals and agents whose identity they have had knowledge of , and have known for Two (2) months.

The President, EDGAR Lungu has gone about the last Two (2) months as though nothing is happening in the country. When people were under attack in Chingola, he spent most of his time politicking in and about Chilubi.

After CHILUBI, he only spent a night in Lusaka and hopped into the air for more PF activities on the Copperbelt. The day he left Lusaka for the Copperbelt, there were riots in Mandevu and Kanyama; and throughout this entire period, the PRESIDENT has failed to address the nation and provide the right kind of assurances to the country. Instead, he had joined the bandwagon of waging outlandish accusations towards the opposition.

And the country is now seeing an increasing number of government sponsored individuals and organizations, being covered by state sponsored media, heightening the war against Zambians by peddling innuendo and lies about who the perpetrators are.

This is indicative of a government that has failed to do its job and now want to deflect attention and apportion blame towards other innocent citizens as though not enough terror and death has been occasioned on innocent people.

The public has NOT been availed with any information pertaining to the identities of these terrorists, the source or name of chemicals they are using. But crucially, there has been ZERO assessment of the security risk by Law Enforcement Agencies to ensure that citizens go about their daily lives intelligently.

This intentional, reckless information vacuum created by the state has exposed citizens to not only death by also injury.

What we know so far, from Press Reports available in the public domain, is that 2 named senior police officers have been questioned on the Copperbelt on allegations of being involved in the now countrywide gassing incidences. A senior member of the ruling Patriotic Front, also named, has been questioned on the Copperbelt.

The kind of organized terrorism we are witnessing against our country by a group with a very clear and deliberate political agenda must not be underplayed.

The terrorists we are dealing with are organized, they have a mass of resources on their disposal, they have the ability to do deploy rapidly which means they have access to aircrafts. The fact that no tangible arrests have been recorded could also mean that those sponsoring these acts of war are enjoying the protection of some very high authority in the land.

The PRESIDENT and his government must sober up and bring the nation together, and decisively end this war against innocent citizens.

This is not a time to cry, but a time to man up and deal with this crisis.

[Read 280 times, 280 reads today]