By Anthony Bwalya – UPND Member
It has been nearly Two (2) months since acts of terrorism against citizens started on the Copperbelt.
The PF and their surrogates have continued emphasizing the narrative that THEY KNOW who the gassers are and yet, for Two (2) months since the first reports in Chingola, they have done nothing to stop this war against our citizens – apparently by individuals and agents whose identity they have had knowledge of , and have known for Two (2) months.
The President, EDGAR Lungu has gone about the last Two (2) months as though nothing is happening in the country. When people were under attack in Chingola, he spent most of his time politicking in and about Chilubi.
After CHILUBI, he only spent a night in Lusaka and hopped into the air for more PF activities on the Copperbelt. The day he left Lusaka for the Copperbelt, there were riots in Mandevu and Kanyama; and throughout this entire period, the PRESIDENT has failed to address the nation and provide the right kind of assurances to the country. Instead, he had joined the bandwagon of waging outlandish accusations towards the opposition.
And the country is now seeing an increasing number of government sponsored individuals and organizations, being covered by state sponsored media, heightening the war against Zambians by peddling innuendo and lies about who the perpetrators are.
This is indicative of a government that has failed to do its job and now want to deflect attention and apportion blame towards other innocent citizens as though not enough terror and death has been occasioned on innocent people.
The public has NOT been availed with any information pertaining to the identities of these terrorists, the source or name of chemicals they are using. But crucially, there has been ZERO assessment of the security risk by Law Enforcement Agencies to ensure that citizens go about their daily lives intelligently.
This intentional, reckless information vacuum created by the state has exposed citizens to not only death by also injury.
What we know so far, from Press Reports available in the public domain, is that 2 named senior police officers have been questioned on the Copperbelt on allegations of being involved in the now countrywide gassing incidences. A senior member of the ruling Patriotic Front, also named, has been questioned on the Copperbelt.
The kind of organized terrorism we are witnessing against our country by a group with a very clear and deliberate political agenda must not be underplayed.
The terrorists we are dealing with are organized, they have a mass of resources on their disposal, they have the ability to do deploy rapidly which means they have access to aircrafts. The fact that no tangible arrests have been recorded could also mean that those sponsoring these acts of war are enjoying the protection of some very high authority in the land.
The PRESIDENT and his government must sober up and bring the nation together, and decisively end this war against innocent citizens.
This is not a time to cry, but a time to man up and deal with this crisis.
There is no way PF can stop this gassing and purported ritual killing. I am very sure that if Seer 1 did not come on the Zambian stage, this gassing issue would not have been there. Some PF leaders need cleansing. We are certain all those who got Do as I say juju are fully aware of what is going on. I wish Zambians could burn those people who were mentioned by Seer 1 as having obtained his juju.
This is being orchestrated by the government and it will only stop when their objectives are fulfilled. It seems to me though that the whole thing is not going according to plan. The president’s silence on the matter clearly demonstrates there is a clandestine motive behind the fracas. My heart goes out to the innocent who have had their souls taken because of one king rat’s selfish ambitions.
Seer 1 in one of his videos said that he acts like a parasite and that he doesn’t stop his acts of parasitism until his job is done. Why are we ignoring his warning and questioning the people that he mentioned as having obtained his powers? He also claimed that he makes artificial rain, is he making the gase that people are talking about? How could gassing happen in a broad daylight at Evelyn College?
We need to have early elections. It looks like the state is preparing for war. We have seen battle gear roll in. War against it’s own citizens? I have a premonition about my country. Can we please seek peace not suppression and violence. An early election is the answer to end all violence.
Very important issues raised here. The lackadaisical attitude of our govtleaders to this issue from the beginning is difficult to explain. To say the president is waiting for complete information after 2 months is insulting our intelligence. And why has the National Guidance minister gone mute on this? There is a serious security CRISIS in our country- don’t weep – deal with it!!!
When we don’t take arbitrary action and instead pursue a strategy of investigating and obtaining ample evidence before acting, we are criticised by cadres like this small boy. When we take action we will be called evil. You cannot win with these scumbags. I am currently in Russia worked with that country’s secret agents to resolve the problem in Zambia caused by those I cannot mention at the moment. The doors are closing in on them. In the next few months a lot of serious charges will be presented with ample evidence. Let this be a warning. This is treasonous. Kz
KZ your comments are always cheapening the presidency and are always an insult to our security intelligence agencies in the country. As far as the country is aware of, u were fired from government and holds no elective position. In what capacity are u in Russia and at whose expense? Are u not abusing state resources? On another note why are we using army tanks that consume so much fuel to patrol compounds when GBM and co know the gassers? Is it not cheaper to investigate GBM and company? Otherwise GBM and company may one day up end being attacked for hiding information when the nation is bleeding.