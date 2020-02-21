Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo says government is taking measures to bring to book culprits behind gassing incidents in the country.

Speaking when he addressed students at NIPA and Evelyn Hone College in Lusaka Friday afternoon, Mr Lusambo urged students and the general citizenry to desist from mob injustice.

He added that killing suspects would shield investigative wings from cornering the masterminds.

Mr. Lusambo said President Lungu is committed to ensuring that perpetrators are brought to book.

“The President will not tolerate this type of lawlessness to continue, we will not tolerate it.” Mr. Lusambo charged.

He said Government had already arrested a couple of individuals and was closing in on the master minds.

He added that Government would not look at the political affiliation or their stature in society when dealing with them.

Mr. Lusambo said the fact that the gassings are politically motivated should not be ruled out.

He maintained that the gassing incidents are politically motivated but was quick to mention that citizens should not take the law in their hands.

