1.6 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, February 21, 2020
type here...
Feature Politics

Your days are numbered, Lusambo warns gassers

By editor
36 views
1
Feature Politics Your days are numbered, Lusambo warns gassers
editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo says government is taking measures to bring to book culprits behind gassing incidents in the country.

Speaking when he addressed students at NIPA and Evelyn Hone College in Lusaka Friday afternoon, Mr Lusambo urged students and the general citizenry to desist from mob injustice.

He added that killing suspects would shield investigative wings from cornering the masterminds.

Mr. Lusambo said President Lungu is committed to ensuring that perpetrators are brought to book.

“The President will not tolerate this type of lawlessness to continue, we will not tolerate it.” Mr. Lusambo charged.

He said Government had already arrested a couple of individuals and was closing in on the master minds.

He added that Government would not look at the political affiliation or their stature in society when dealing with them.

Mr. Lusambo said the fact that the gassings are politically motivated should not be ruled out.

He maintained that the gassing incidents are politically motivated but was quick to mention that citizens should not take the law in their hands.

Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo addressing NIPA students on Friday

Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo with Lusaka Central Member of Parliament Margaret Chimanse on arrival at Evelyn Hone College on Friday

Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo addressing Evelyn Hone College on Friday

[Read 203 times, 203 reads today]
Previous articleCatholic Bishops saddened by nationwide disrespect for human life

1 COMMENT

  1. How many numbers should the days of the gassers have kanshi?

    First, the president numbered them. And now, you. Please just restore our peace before you finish the whole number line.

    2

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Feature Politicseditor - 1

Your days are numbered, Lusambo warns gassers

Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo says government is taking measures to bring to book culprits behind gassing incidents in...
Read more
General News

Catholic Bishops saddened by nationwide disrespect for human life

editor - 1
The Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops is saddened with what now appears to be a nationwide disrespect for human life manifested in gassing of...
Read more
Headlines

Zambia Army has not declared a curfew – Defence Minister

editor - 3
Defence Minister Davies Chama has refuted social media reports suggesting that the Zambia Army has declared a curfew that restricts the movement of people...
Read more
Sports

Chiyangi Backs Eagles to Get Positive Result at Power

sports - 0
Green Eagles coach Aggrey Chiyangi is expecting a tough FAZ Super Division match against Power Dynamos set for Arthur Davies Stadium in Kitwe on...
Read more
Headlines

Harry Kalaba insists Zambia’s Ambassador designate was asked to leave the US

Chief Editor - 21
Democratic Party President Harry Kalaba has insisted that Zambia’s Ambassador designate to the USA Lazarous Kapambwe was asked to come back from Washington by...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Nevers Mumba calls upon President Lungu to address the Nation

Feature Politics editor - 42
New Hope Movement for Multiparty Democracy (MMD) President Dr. Nevers Mumba has called upon Republican President Edgar Lungu to urgently address the Nation. Dr....
Read more

Put an end to cadre violence – Chisanga

Feature Politics editor - 23
Former Law Association of Zambia President George Chisanga has called for an immediate end to cadre violence in Zambia Mr Chisanga described the high levels...
Read more

HH wants Scotland Yard and FBI to come and probe gassing cases

Feature Politics editor - 70
UPND leader Hakainde has called on Government to seek the assistance of Scotland Yard and the FBI in the UK and the US respectively,...
Read more

Any Political Agenda Becomes Evil if it Gets above The Lives of The People

Feature Politics editor - 26
An article appeared on Lusaka Times online news in which President Edgar Lungu says those accusing government of being behind the gassing of its...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 203 times, 203 reads today]