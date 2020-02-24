Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo has reiterated that the gassing incidents currently happening in Zambia are politically motivated meant to dent the image of the PF government.
Mr Lusambo says the gassing is a scheme that started with the burning of markets and sabotaging of Zesco infrastructure to push for change of government.
He however said that Lusaka is not under threat as enough security personnel has been deployed to ensure the safety of residents.
Speaking at the PF Media Interactive Forum in Lusaka today, Mr Lusambo alleged that the lawlessness happening is being motivated by the UPND who are pushing for regime change in Zambia.
Mr Lusambo assured the Lusaka residents that government is on top of things and managing the affairs of the nation.
Meanwhile Mr Lusanbo said in the quest to bring culprits to book, the Police will arrest even media houses that are helping enemies of the state to carry out their criminal acts.
He said no one will be spared and government will ensure that such media houses are meant to account for their acts.
And Mr Lusambo has accused the UPND Members of Parliament of deliberately refusing to acknowledge the development currently taking place in Southern Province.
He cited the construction of a New bus terminus and Market in Livingstone as some of the Development projects which the UPND MPs have refused to acknowledge.
Mr Lusambo said President Edgar Lungu deserve compensation for ensuring that Southern Province equally benefit from the various developments happening in the nation.
YEAH BUT EVERYTHING POINTS TO THE PF. HAD IT BEEN THE OPPOSITION DOING IT THE POLICE WOULD HAVE WRAPPED THIS UP ALREADY. BUSY LOOKING FOR A LOOPHOLE TO DRAG INNOCENT OPPOSITION MEMBERS IN YOUR MESS, JUST END IT YOU SHAMELESS LIARS AND THIEVES.
Talk peace and reconciliation not finger pointing. Focus on arresting all involved in the criminal instant justice mobs be they PF or UPND. Already normacy is returning because the Police are rounding up all the thugs that have been attacking innocent suspects as a result of the mass hysteria created by selfish politicians.
For what political purpose?
The PF government have lost a grip on how to govern the country and now they have to find every lie to try and poison the peoples .The guy appearing in court in Chingola is a PF cadre .What the PF police should be doing is finding the people behind these awful cases of gassing of innocent people and not crying whof whof whof like lusambo and Esther are going .
The PF have lost a grip on how to govern the country and now they have to find every lie possible to try and poison the people mind .The guy appearing in court in Chingola is a PF cadre and all what the PF police need to do is find the people funding the people Crying whof ! whof ! is not going to help anyone .
This is simple and straight forward we don’t need FBI or CIA to come and do the investigation for us.Who doesn’t know the culprits unless one was born yesterday.1+1=2 simple.I for one I wonder why people even support this barbaric acts done by this Satanist who as no love for the people of Zambia.He should know that the blood he is spilling is crying in the soil, he will soon be caught.GOD as heard the cries of his saints and will vindicate us.
Lusambo is a joke… ECL & PF have FAILED TO MAXIMISE ZAMBIAN POTENTIAL.. The only thing ECL has maximised is his pockets together with the Cadres that he NEEDS to please to stay in power. Give a chance to a leader like HH who has demonstrated in his life that he can develop Zambia. Not only has he proven his ability as opposition leader under difficult circumstances you will never face.. But the Late SATA faced, He is AUTHENTIC… ECL could not have lasted a month in opposition as leader but stumbled into the job, but the Job is too big for him and hence the unprecedented INCOMPETENCE.