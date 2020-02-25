Police have arrested 14 suspects in Kabwe and Kaoma Districts for murder following mob killings of victims who were suspected to be behind chemical spraying.

Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo says eight suspects have been arrested in Kaoma District of Western Province in connection with the murder of 54-year-old Clifford Nosiku who was killed by a mob on Friday after being suspected of being behind gassing incidents.

She says the suspects include Sitwala Namate nephew of the deceased who at the time the mob descended on the victim with sticks and stone, without knowing that it was his uncle involved.

Other suspects have been identified as Kazhila Mutondo Clearance, Kaingu Sikasiye, Mushiba Mushoke, John Mukamba, Felix Mwinga, Moris Mubiana Mukelebai, and Paul Misheki Katongo.

And Mrs. Katongo says police have arrested six suspects in Kabwe of Central Province in a murder as a result of mob killings which happened at Katondo Primary school in which the victim was suspected to be behind chemical spraying.

She says investigations in all cases have continued.

Meanwhile, police In Ndola on the Copperbelt Province have arrested eight females for Proposing Violence which occurred on Friday around 11:00 hours in Masala Township in which two Health Counsellors for USAID Discover Health were on duty following their client who had stopped taking HIV drugs.

Mrs. Katongo says the two were accused by a group of people supported by their client of being behind chemical spraying in the area were harassed and some shouted that they would be killed.

She says Police were informed and rushed to the scene and found the two Health Councillors at Masala clinic surrounded by a mob of women after which they were rescued and apprehended the culprits.

And Mrs. Katongo says Defence Officers on Patrol in Ndola have arrested two male persons in Chipulukusu area along Minsundu road who were found with suspected chemical substances.

She says the suspects who claimed that the chemical was left by a passenger sometime back have been detained in police custody and investigations have continued.

