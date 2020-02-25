-1.6 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, February 25, 2020
type here...
General News

More arrested in connection with mob violence and gassing

By Chief Editor
36 views
3
General News More arrested in connection with mob violence and gassing
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Police have arrested 14 suspects in Kabwe and Kaoma Districts for murder following mob killings of victims who were suspected to be behind chemical spraying.

Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo says eight suspects have been arrested in Kaoma District of Western Province in connection with the murder of 54-year-old Clifford Nosiku who was killed by a mob on Friday after being suspected of being behind gassing incidents.

She says the suspects include Sitwala Namate nephew of the deceased who at the time the mob descended on the victim with sticks and stone, without knowing that it was his uncle involved.

Other suspects have been identified as Kazhila Mutondo Clearance, Kaingu Sikasiye, Mushiba Mushoke, John Mukamba, Felix Mwinga, Moris Mubiana Mukelebai, and Paul Misheki Katongo.

And Mrs. Katongo says police have arrested six suspects in Kabwe of Central Province in a murder as a result of mob killings which happened at Katondo Primary school in which the victim was suspected to be behind chemical spraying.

She says investigations in all cases have continued.

Meanwhile, police In Ndola on the Copperbelt Province have arrested eight females for Proposing Violence which occurred on Friday around 11:00 hours in Masala Township in which two Health Counsellors for USAID Discover Health were on duty following their client who had stopped taking HIV drugs.

Mrs. Katongo says the two were accused by a group of people supported by their client of being behind chemical spraying in the area were harassed and some shouted that they would be killed.

She says Police were informed and rushed to the scene and found the two Health Councillors at Masala clinic surrounded by a mob of women after which they were rescued and apprehended the culprits.

And Mrs. Katongo says Defence Officers on Patrol in Ndola have arrested two male persons in Chipulukusu area along Minsundu road who were found with suspected chemical substances.

She says the suspects who claimed that the chemical was left by a passenger sometime back have been detained in police custody and investigations have continued.

[Read 416 times, 416 reads today]
Previous articleN’cwala will go ahead-Mpezeni

3 COMMENTS

  1. I told you that we are slowly closing in
    .these poor chaps once they realise the gravity of their crimes, will not hesitate to reveal their chief sponsor. Remember this is a treasonous crime and we still have the death penalty. Kz

    3
    1

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 3

More arrested in connection with mob violence and gassing

Police have arrested 14 suspects in Kabwe and Kaoma Districts for murder following mob killings of victims who were...
Read more
Rural News

N’cwala will go ahead-Mpezeni

Chief Editor - 3
Paramount Chief Mpezeni of the Ngoni speaking people in Eastern Province has condemned Green Party Leader Peter Sinkamba for suggesting the postponement of the...
Read more
Feature Politics

Electoral Commission of Zambia targets to Register 9 million Voters

Chief Editor - 2
The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has said that it is targeting to register 9 million voters ahead of the 2021 general elections. Speaking...
Read more
Headlines

Mob Killings Triggered by Regime Change Agenda Setters and Civil Unrest-Thirsty State Enemies-Sunday Chanda

Chief Editor - 15
The Ruling Patriotic Front (PF) party has alleged that the acts of mob injustice and gassing that the country has witnessed in the recent...
Read more
Rural News

Kuomboka likely to kick off this year

Chief Editor - 8
The Barotse Royal Establishment (BRE) in Western Province has said the water levels in the Barotse plains are so far favouring the hosting of...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Reports of Police assaulting members of the public is disturbing – Sean Tembo

General News editor - 11
President of the opposition Patriots for Economic Progress Sean Tembo has said he is disturbed by the various reports of the defense forces arbitrary...
Read more

Youth NGO Challenges MPs to clean up Bill 10

General News Chief Editor - 16
The Common Ground Network (CGN) has opposed calls from other NGOs to withdraw the Constitution of Zambia (Amendment) Bill No 10 of 2019 but...
Read more

Singer Afunika’s wife charged with sedition publication

General News Chief Editor - 22
Elizabeth Mubanga, wife of Zambia's singing sensation Frank Chirwa -- popularly known as Afunika, has been arrested and charged with seditious publication with intent...
Read more

I’ll be on the Ballot Papers for FAZ Elections on 28th March, 2020-Kalusha Bwalya

General News Chief Editor - 61
Former Football Association of Zambia President and Zambia's football icon Kalusha Bwalya has vowed to be on the ballot papers for FAZ Elections on...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 416 times, 416 reads today]