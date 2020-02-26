16.1 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, February 26, 2020
type here...
General News

DEC seizes Bugatti amid money laundering investigations

By editor
36 views
0
General News DEC seizes Bugatti amid money laundering investigations
editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) has seized the Bugatti imported into Zambia pending money laundering investigations.

Bugatti is one of the top trending topic on Twitter in Zambia with people talking and sharing pictures of the luxury car that was imported into the country on Monday.

Reports say it is the first ever of its brand in the country.

The owner of the rare Bugatti, a Veyron, is not known, although industry experts estimate that it costs between $2m-$3m.

Soon after the car landed at Lusaka’s Kenneth Kaunda International Airport on Monday on a commercial plane, its pictures were shared on Twitter.

Many took pictures and videos of the car as it was driven in the capital, Lusaka, on Tuesday:

The Zambia Revenue Authority is yet to disclose the car owner.

They, however, did reveal the owner had paid all the taxes relating to its clearance but did not give further details when asked its value and total taxes.

“The only thing we can confirm is that taxes were paid. The other details we can’t give out because we need to respect the tax payer’s confidentiality as guided by the law and our values,” said Topsy Sikalinda, the Zambia Revenue Authority spokesperson.

But the Commission announced today that it had seized the vehicle pending investigations.

Theresa Katongo, Commission Spokesperson said numerous concerns were received by the Commission from members of the public over the Bugatti.

“Following the concerns raised, the Commission is making follow ups to ensure that the purchase of the motor vehicle is not in breach of any money laundering laws,” Mrs Katongo said.

And Lusaka Lawyer Dickson Jere has questioned why the motor vehicle was seized before investigations were concluded.

“I stayed away from the ongoing talk about the Bugatti. I am not into cars and later on not mesmerised by them. However, the statement from the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) caught my attention – I mean seizing of the ka Bugatti! So DEC decided to seize the car because “members of the public” raised concern?”

“Why not investigate first before seizing someone property merely on concerns by members of the public. Does not make sense at all!”

He said, “Jealous people will always accuse others of criminality and that is why investigations should be launched first – quietly – before even seizing property. I would have been comforted if the statement talked about “preliminary investigations” and not mere concerns by unnamed “members of the public”.”

“Anyway, former Minister of Finance late Ronald Penza used to tell me that “Zambians like to embrace poverty” and detest riches or success especially among themselves. True that is!”

[Read 71 times, 75 reads today]
Previous articleWhere are they? Zambians question PF Ministers’s silence over gassing

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

General Newseditor - 0

DEC seizes Bugatti amid money laundering investigations

The Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) has seized the Bugatti imported into Zambia pending money laundering investigations. Bugatti is one of...
Read more
Headlines

Where are they? Zambians question PF Ministers’s silence over gassing

editor - 12
Some Zambians have taken to social media to question the continued silence from majority of PF Ministers over the ongoing gas attacks in several...
Read more
Economy

Inflows into Kariba and Victoria Falls rise to a 13-year-high

editor - 10
The Zambezi River Authority says water inflows into the upstream of Kariba and Victoria Falls have risen to levels last seen in 2006-7 season. However,...
Read more
Feature Politics

CCMG fears disenfranchisement of eligible voters if mobile NRC issuance not clarified

editor - 1
The Christian Churches Monitoring Group has urged the Ministry of Home Affairs to clarify its plans for the mobile National Registration Card issuance exercise. The...
Read more
General News

President Lungu mourns Mubarak

editor - 6
President Edgar Lungu has expressed great sadness on the death of former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak. In a message of condolences to his Egyptian Counterpart,...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

President Lungu mourns Mubarak

General News editor - 6
President Edgar Lungu has expressed great sadness on the death of former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak. In a message of condolences to his Egyptian Counterpart,...
Read more

DEC arrests 50 in Chibolya compound for drug trafficking

General News editor - 2
The Drug Enforcement Commission has arrested 50 people in Lusaka’s Chibolya Compound during a joint operation with the Zambia Army for trafficking in over...
Read more

Former Zambia’s Ambassador to Japan Ngonga Mwelwa Chibesakunda dies

General News editor - 1
Former Zambia’s Ambassador to Japan Ngonga Mwelwa Chibesakunda has died. The late Chibesakunda 80, died at Arwpy Hospital in Kempton park, South Africa. Zambia's High Commissioner...
Read more

Lawyers demand the release of youth detained for 2 weeks with charge for being found with Doom Insecticide

General News Chief Editor - 16
Lawyers have demanded for release of a youth detained for 2 weeks without any charge by Matero Police whom the police and neighbourhood watch...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 72 times, 76 reads today]