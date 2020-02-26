0.8 C
Economy

ERB concerned by the rise in developers proposing to construct filling stations in illegal areas

By Chief Editor
The Energy Regulation Board has observed with concern the increasing number of developers proposing to construct filling stations in locations that are not compliant with the provisions of the Siting Guidelines for Filling Stations.

ERB Public Relations Manager Kwali Mfuni said despite the said guidelines being available on the ERB website, they are being ignored by the developers.

Mrs Mfuni has reminded all developers to with immediate effect ensure that the proposed site for construction of a filling station is compliant with the siting guidelines prior to acquisition.

She explained that the said guidelines are the basis for the ERB’s recommendations to the Zambia Environmental Management Agency being managers of the Environmental Impact Assessment process.

Mrs Mfuni said that the revision of the above mentioned guidelines in collaboration with stakeholders has reached an advanced stage and that the same will be enforced upon completion.

One of the mandates of the Energy Regulation Board as stipulated in the Energy Regulation Act CAP 436 of the Laws of Zambia is to approve the location of all energy installations.

  1. Start by demolishing he illegal ones not just feed from trips to the owners. Obviously the statement incites that a few have been built illegally tell not to try and legitimise the already built ones. Tell us more please

  3. Cat power learn to wash your face in the morning before blogging otherwise you will continue looking like a big clown. Concerns have been raised and we await an official report from erb so that we can assess this and come up with measures to prevent such things happening in future.

