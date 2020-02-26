0.8 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, February 26, 2020
type here...
General News

Failure by PF Government to pay allowances to diplomats is shameful and embarrassing to Zambia

By Chief Editor
36 views
2
General News Failure by PF Government to pay allowances to diplomats is shameful...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

All People’s Congress Leader Nason Msoni says the reported failure by the Zambian government to pay allowances to envoys representing the country abroad makes sad reading.

Mr Msoni says what is even perturbing behaviour is that this same government is busy pushing for the reintroduction of Deputy Ministers another super structure requiring resources through the infamous bill 10 and yet it is plainly failing to meet its subsisting financial obligations to those serving the Country in foreign missions.

He said the failure to pay allowances to diplomats is absolutely shameful and extremely embarrassing to the country.

Mr Msoni said this behaviour absolutely stinks and in a way is putting Zambia’s envoys in an awkward and vulnerable position being in foreign Countries thereby rendering them destitute.

“It speaks for itself that this government has miserably failed to manage and ran state affairs looking at the catalogue of failures”, he added.

Mr Msoni has observed that at no time has any previous Zambian government failed to support and supplement the effort of diplomats.

He has denounced this conduct in the strongest term and demand that the envoys be paid all their outstanding allowances in line with their terms and conditions of service.

Mr Msoni said the payment of allowances should not be viewed as a privilege but it is an entitlement and a necessity for them to meet their social and economic obligations saying Zambia should not have destitute diplomats manning foreign missions abroad.

[Read 119 times, 119 reads today]
Previous articleERB concerned by the rise in developers proposing to construct filling stations in illegal areas
Next articleUNZA disputes Chishimba Kambwili’s claim of K1 500 fee to verify results

2 COMMENTS

  1. Diplomats can you please tell us if you’re going hungry? We can start donating food to make sure you’re feeding with your families. If its lies Musoni you are doomed. More popcorn

    1

  2. No diplomat has complained and last time I checked you are not a bloody diplomat. So where are you getting this information. I think we need stringent laws to deal with fake news

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 1

Lawyers demand the release of youth detained for 2 weeks with charge for being found with Doom Insecticide

Lawyers have demanded for release of a youth detained for 2 weeks without any charge by Matero Police whom...
Read more
General News

UNZA disputes Chishimba Kambwili’s claim of K1 500 fee to verify results

Chief Editor - 2
The University of Zambia has clarified that that it charges K50 and K20 per copy for verification of results respectively. This is contrary to...
Read more
General News

Failure by PF Government to pay allowances to diplomats is shameful and embarrassing to Zambia

Chief Editor - 2
All People’s Congress Leader Nason Msoni says the reported failure by the Zambian government to pay allowances to envoys representing the country abroad makes...
Read more
Economy

ERB concerned by the rise in developers proposing to construct filling stations in illegal areas

Chief Editor - 3
The Energy Regulation Board has observed with concern the increasing number of developers proposing to construct filling stations in locations that are not compliant...
Read more
Headlines

Police Deputy Spokesperson moved From Lusaka to Mpika after issuing a controversial statement on gassing

Chief Editor - 8
The Zambia Police High Command has transferred Deputy Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga days after he issued a statement that was controversially denied by Inspector General...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Lawyers demand the release of youth detained for 2 weeks with charge for being found with Doom Insecticide

General News Chief Editor - 1
Lawyers have demanded for release of a youth detained for 2 weeks without any charge by Matero Police whom the police and neighbourhood watch...
Read more

UNZA disputes Chishimba Kambwili’s claim of K1 500 fee to verify results

General News Chief Editor - 2
The University of Zambia has clarified that that it charges K50 and K20 per copy for verification of results respectively. This is contrary to...
Read more

K9,000 fine for killer driver of 12 people unfair –ZRST

General News Chief Editor - 7
The Zambia Road Safety Trust (ZRST), the nation’s leading NGO for Road Safety, says it’s unfair to the families and the victims to fine...
Read more

More arrested in connection with mob violence and gassing

General News Chief Editor - 18
Police have arrested 14 suspects in Kabwe and Kaoma Districts for murder following mob killings of victims who were suspected to be behind chemical...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 119 times, 119 reads today]