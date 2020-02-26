All People’s Congress Leader Nason Msoni says the reported failure by the Zambian government to pay allowances to envoys representing the country abroad makes sad reading.

Mr Msoni says what is even perturbing behaviour is that this same government is busy pushing for the reintroduction of Deputy Ministers another super structure requiring resources through the infamous bill 10 and yet it is plainly failing to meet its subsisting financial obligations to those serving the Country in foreign missions.

He said the failure to pay allowances to diplomats is absolutely shameful and extremely embarrassing to the country.

Mr Msoni said this behaviour absolutely stinks and in a way is putting Zambia’s envoys in an awkward and vulnerable position being in foreign Countries thereby rendering them destitute.

“It speaks for itself that this government has miserably failed to manage and ran state affairs looking at the catalogue of failures”, he added.

Mr Msoni has observed that at no time has any previous Zambian government failed to support and supplement the effort of diplomats.

He has denounced this conduct in the strongest term and demand that the envoys be paid all their outstanding allowances in line with their terms and conditions of service.

Mr Msoni said the payment of allowances should not be viewed as a privilege but it is an entitlement and a necessity for them to meet their social and economic obligations saying Zambia should not have destitute diplomats manning foreign missions abroad.

[Read 119 times, 119 reads today]