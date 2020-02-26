15.6 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, February 26, 2020
General News

Former Zambia’s Ambassador to Japan Ngonga Mwelwa Chibesakunda dies

By editor
editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Former Zambia’s Ambassador to Japan Ngonga Mwelwa Chibesakunda has died.

The late Chibesakunda 80, died at Arwpy Hospital in Kempton park, South Africa.

Zambia’s High Commissioner to South Africa Major General Jackson Miti confirmed the death of Mr. Chibesakunda.

Major General Miti said the late Chibesakunda had been admitted to Arwpy where he was receiving medical attention.

He said the Mission is putting logistics in place to repatriate Mr. Chibesakunda’s remains back to Zambia.

Major General Miti, who expressed sadness and sorrow over Mr. Chibesakunda’s death, has since wished the bereaved family God’s guidance during this difficult moment.

The late Chibesakunda also served as Zambia’s High Commissioner to Zimbabwe as well as Clerk of the National Assembly among other public portfolios

This is contained in a statement issued to the media by First Secretary Press and Public Relations at the Zambia High Commission Pretoria South Africa Naomi Nyawali.

1 COMMENT

  1. Ambassador Mwelwa Chibesakunda, a citizen of the world and patriot of Zambia. We are grateful to God for your valuable presence on the earth. An inspiring legacy you have left. Thoughts and prayers, goes out to the Chibesakunda family and friends.

