The Patriotic Front on the Copperbelt has suspended Kitwe Mayor Christopher Kang’ombe from all party activities for gross indiscipline over his refusal to line up and greet First Lady Esther Lungu during her recent visit to the district.

PF Copperbelt Provincial Chairman Nathan Chanda announced this at a media briefing in Kitwe today saying Mr. Kang’ombe who is also PF Copperbelt vice Provincial Chairman refused to be officially recognized during the meeting despite being called three times.

Mr. Chanda said Mr. Kang’ombe actions were disrespectful not only to the first lady but the republican President as well and is tantamount to gross misconduct.

He added that the entire PF Copperbelt executive has unanimously decided to uphold the recommendations of the disciplinary committee, requesting the central committee to consider invoking Article 74, clause 30 (VII) as recommended by the Provincial Disciplinary Committee to exclude Mr. Kang’ombe from his position of Provincial vice Chairman.

Mr. Kang’ombe has since been given 14 days in which to appeal against the Provincial Executive Committee’s decision to the Secretary General through the office of the PF Copperbelt Provincial Chairman.

