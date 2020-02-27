4 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, February 27, 2020
Kitwe Mayor Kang’ombe suspended for refusing to line up and greet the First Lady

By Chief Editor
Chief Editor

The Patriotic Front on the Copperbelt has suspended Kitwe Mayor Christopher Kang’ombe from all party activities for gross indiscipline over his refusal to line up and greet First Lady Esther Lungu during her recent visit to the district.

PF Copperbelt Provincial Chairman Nathan Chanda announced this at a media briefing in Kitwe today saying Mr. Kang’ombe who is also PF Copperbelt vice Provincial Chairman refused to be officially recognized during the meeting despite being called three times.

Mr. Chanda said Mr. Kang’ombe actions were disrespectful not only to the first lady but the republican President as well and is tantamount to gross misconduct.

He added that the entire PF Copperbelt executive has unanimously decided to uphold the recommendations of the disciplinary committee, requesting the central committee to consider invoking Article 74, clause 30 (VII) as recommended by the Provincial Disciplinary Committee to exclude Mr. Kang’ombe from his position of Provincial vice Chairman.

Mr. Kang’ombe has since been given 14 days in which to appeal against the Provincial Executive Committee’s decision to the Secretary General through the office of the PF Copperbelt Provincial Chairman.

First Lady Esther Lungu being introduced at the United Church of Zambia in Riverside, Kitwe in February as Kitwe Mayor Christopher Kangombe looks on
First Lady Esther Lungu being introduced at the United Church of Zambia in Riverside, Kitwe in February as Kitwe Mayor Christopher Kangombe looks on

  1. Ka Nathan Chanda is PF chairman of copper belt? What fvck went in PF? When was outbreak of idyocy break out in that province?
    Now understand why even “gassing” starting there, where people are believed to turn in cats.

    4

  3. This is why Zambia will stay poor and undeveloped .Instead of the mayor doing serious work we put emphasis on wasteful ceremonies for a person with no official GRZ post.

    1

Loading...

