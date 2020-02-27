UPND president Hakainde Hichilema has said he is disheartened by the inability of the PF government to pay salaries of the gallant men and women of institutions of higher education. He said PF perform miracles when it comes to funding by-elections and other wasteful expenditure.”Our people deserve better,” Mr.Hichilema said

The Ministry of higher Education released a press statement earlier in the week announcing delayed grants to Universities,TEVET colleges and Science Statutory boards. The Ministry said the delay in receiving funding is as a result of the fact that resources had been required urgently to meet the life and death circumstances in various parts of the country. Through the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit and the Zambia Police, resources had to be mobilised to address the unfortunate and unforeseen circumstances that are being addressed currently in various parts of the country.

Minister of Higher Education,Brian Mushimba called for all members of staff in the institutions,including those at the University of Zambia and the Copperbelt University to remain calm and bear with Government as they resolve the matter. He said the Ministry of Education was in discussion with the Ministry of Finance on how to urgently address the situation.

All People’s Congress Leader Nason Msoni said that this government has miserably failed to manage and ran state affairs looking at the catalogue of failures.He said this when he was responding to the reported failure by the Zambian government to pay allowances to envoys representing the country.

