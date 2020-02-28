1.1 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, February 28, 2020
type here...
Headlines

Countrywide Exercise to Remove Pilchard Products on the Zambian Market Begins

By Chief Editor
36 views
0
Headlines Countrywide Exercise to Remove Pilchard Products on the Zambian Market Begins
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission working with the Zambia Compulsory Standards Agency, the Ministry of Health, Public Health Departments of Local Councils and other stakeholders has instituted a countrywide exercise which is aimed at removing pilchard products on the Zambia market.

The move follows the warning from the COMESA Competition Commission pursuant to Article 30 (1) (b) of the COMESA Competition Regulations to the CCPC warning the general public against consuming canned pilchards in tomato and chili sauce products from South Africa that are alleged to be unfit for human consumption.

This concern comes after the National Regulator for Compulsory Specifications (NRCS) in South Africa ordered a national recall of all 400 grams pilchard products which were found to have been compromised during the sauce filling process and could thereby affect consumers.

Some of the affected brands which the investigation identified include Deep Catch, Mamas, Ok Housebrand, Prime Ocean, Spar, Sunny, Shoprite Ritebrand, Cape Point, Checkers Housebrand, u brand, Saldanha and West Point all manufactured by West Point Processors in Cape Town, South Africa.

CCPC Public Relations Officer Rainford Mutabi says in view of the foregoing, members of the public should exercise caution by ensuring that they look out for the affected pilchard products and avoid consumption for the good of their health and safety.

Mr. Mutabi said the launched exercise is aimed at ensuring that all such products with the affected batch numbers that may have penetrated the Zambian market are removed from the shelves.

He has directed all wholesalers, supermarkets, distributors, retailers, importers and traders to remove and surrender to the nearest Public Health office of every Council all affected Pilchard products which have can top bearing markings starting with ZST29 and ZSC29 respectively.

[Read 33 times, 33 reads today]
Previous articleThe newly Enacted SI is similar to the proposed Sales Tax of 2019-Manufacturers

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

Countrywide Exercise to Remove Pilchard Products on the Zambian Market Begins

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission working with the Zambia Compulsory Standards Agency, the Ministry of Health, Public Health...
Read more
Economy

The newly Enacted SI is similar to the proposed Sales Tax of 2019-Manufacturers

Chief Editor - 0
The Zambia Association of Manufacturers has noted with concern the enactment of Statutory Instrument Number 90 of 2019 which became effective on 1st January...
Read more
Headlines

President Lungu meets with EU delegation at State House

Chief Editor - 11
President Edgar Lungu yesterday met with the European Union delegation at State House. The President discussed with the European Union Head of Mission to Zambia...
Read more
General News

Information emerging that President Lungu has allegdly ordered the security forces to shoot to kill

Chief Editor - 22
Intelligence information is emerging that President Edgar Lungu ordered the security forces to aim to kill the rioters at the height of the gassing...
Read more
Headlines

Kitwe Mayor Kang’ombe suspended for refusing to line up and greet the First Lady

Chief Editor - 24
The Patriotic Front on the Copperbelt has suspended Kitwe Mayor Christopher Kang’ombe from all party activities for gross indiscipline over his refusal to line...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

The newly Enacted SI is similar to the proposed Sales Tax of 2019-Manufacturers

Economy Chief Editor - 0
The Zambia Association of Manufacturers has noted with concern the enactment of Statutory Instrument Number 90 of 2019 which became effective on 1st January...
Read more

Zambia’s annual inflation continues powering upwards

Economy Chief Editor - 13
The year on year inflation for February 2020 increased to 13.9 percent from 12.5 percent in January 2020. This means that on average, prices of...
Read more

Inflows into Kariba and Victoria Falls rise to a 13-year-high

Economy editor - 18
The Zambezi River Authority says water inflows into the upstream of Kariba and Victoria Falls have risen to levels last seen in 2006-7 season. However,...
Read more

Failure by PF Government to pay allowances to diplomats is shameful and embarrassing to Zambia

Economy Chief Editor - 21
All People’s Congress Leader Nason Msoni says the reported failure by the Zambian government to pay allowances to envoys representing the country abroad makes...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 33 times, 33 reads today]