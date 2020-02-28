-2 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, February 28, 2020
type here...
General News

Information emerging that President Lungu has allegdly ordered the security forces to shoot to kill

By Chief Editor
36 views
11
General News Information emerging that President Lungu has allegdly ordered the security forces to...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Intelligence information is emerging that President Edgar Lungu ordered the security forces to aim to kill the rioters at the height of the gassing incidents that rocked Zambia.

Highly ranked government officials have revealed that President Lungu ordered the military and police officers patrolling the streets to shoot at people in an effort to quell the violence.

It is believed that President Lungu met the Service Chiefs at State House over two weeks ago where the instruction was issued.

The sources said President Lungu has assured the security forces that his government will protect officers and that one would be indicted for murder.

President Lungu’s position has been backed by Information and Broadcasting Minister Dora Siliya who justified the killing of people by security forces.

During a news briefing this week, Mrs Siliya said Zambians should be comfortable when the police shoot in order to maintain peace during riots.

Ms. Siliya said police have every right to shot at protestor’s as a way of quilling unrests.

But opposition NDC President Chishimba Kambwili has condemned the justification by Ms. Siliya on extra judicial killings.

Dr. Kambwili is shocked that Ms. Siliya is seemingly encouraging the police to be killing innocent citizens.

Dr. Kambwili has since demanded for an apology from Ms. Siliya for justifying the henious killings of innocent persons by police.

He has since urged President Edgar Lungu to fire the Chief Government spokesperson saying her reasoning is questionable especially on important fundamental principles such as the right to life.

[Read 1,389 times, 1,389 reads today]
Previous articleKitwe Mayor Kang’ombe suspended for refusing to line up and greet the First Lady
Next articlePresident Lungu meets with EU delegation at State House

11 COMMENTS

  2. This man is evil and full of hatred!
    Life is sacred!
    Is he not aware he is under Oath to protect life and property? As a Lawyer he claims to be, this should be easy for him to understand. We are tempted to begin to doubt his Law credentials, let alone his true identity. There is a serious disconnect between what he claims to be and what he says and does. Or is this behavior a sign of his troubled childhood? Whatever the truth, he should know that he has lost a lot of credibility because of the manner he has mishandled affairs of the nation! He delegates when he should take responsibility and takes responsibility in small matters he needs to delegate. These are crimes against humanity that you have started committing Bwana. If you kill citizens, then you have lost the moral right to…

    4
    1

  3. If you kill citizens, then you have lost the moral right to govern and you should leave office to someone who loves the troubled citizens of this great nation! It’s your political meddling that has rendered the police ineffective!

  5. Whenever there’s a meeting where prayer is involved Akainde will boycott.
    Just mention prayer, Akainde will boycott.

    4

  6. If that is true then the president is trying to hold on to power using force. He thinks he can rule by terror and will be able to tame people like that. In Zambia that will not work. May the hand of Jehovah Himself remove you Lungu. To my fellow Zambians, how long shall you be silent. Zambians are about 17 million, are we all cowards? Our men in uniform, are you going to stand by and watch selfish individuals leave your once peaciful country in ruins? Come on Zambia you can do better.

    2

  7. Sure? But in the absence of credible information and assurances from the leadership, fake news will flourish and we citizens get even more confused. Address people face to face and answer their questions imwe a Presidenti tizinvelele teka.

  8. ..but anyway PF introduced fake news when they wanted power. Remember Guy Scott with donchi kubeba. Now they are dancing to their own music, because with their incompetence and dishonesty they have created fertile ground for fake news. Fake news from PF, fake news from Trible UPND, and fake news from abroad.

  10. @ kudos, what has prayer organised by Satanists achieved? After prayers, insults, violence is the order of the day.
    You have not commented on the issue of security forces ordered to kill unarmed Zambians but you are busy mastu.rbating hatred against HH?
    Is it HH who issued that order?
    Is it HH behind the gassing? If it is, then why is the Chingola pf official appearing in court for being involved in gassing? How come the gassers freely go to schools and release the gas in broad daylight. Where are the pf cadre led police force? Haha, we are aware of the evil plan.
    How come the countries intelligence community did not warm the president on the gassing?
    Your hatred will one day kill you.

    1

  11. This is a proper case for investigations. What happened to the Oath of Office? Last time somebody claimed that he controls the Intelligence, who are these Officers? Or who is creating this fake news?

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 1

President Lungu meets with EU delegation at State House

President Edgar Lungu yesterday met with the European Union delegation at State House. The President discussed with the European Union...
Read more
General News

Information emerging that President Lungu has allegdly ordered the security forces to shoot to kill

Chief Editor - 11
Intelligence information is emerging that President Edgar Lungu ordered the security forces to aim to kill the rioters at the height of the gassing...
Read more
Headlines

Kitwe Mayor Kang’ombe suspended for refusing to line up and greet the First Lady

Chief Editor - 22
The Patriotic Front on the Copperbelt has suspended Kitwe Mayor Christopher Kang’ombe from all party activities for gross indiscipline over his refusal to line...
Read more
Feature Sports

2020 ABSA Cup Line-up Unveiled

sports - 1
The Football Association of Zambia have announced the lineup for the 2020 ABSA Cup. Three former champions, including holders and record winners Zesco United, will...
Read more
Feature Sports

Busy CAF Champions League Weekend for Chipolopolo Quartet in North Africa

sports - 1
Four Chipolopolo players are busy on continental duty in North Africa this weekend in the 2019/2020 CAF Champions League quarterfinals. DR Congo side and five-time...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Help embed national values in constitution, Sumaili implores the Church

General News Chief Editor - 18
Minister of National Guidance and Religious Affairs Godfridah Sumaili has called on the church to align itself with the national values and principles...
Read more

President Lungu warns law breakers taking advantage of the prevailing situation

General News Chief Editor - 40
President Edgar Lungu has warned that all those breaking the law by taking advantage of the prevailing situation in the country will be dealt...
Read more

Government cautions media against being sensational on Gassing and Mob Justice

General News Chief Editor - 34
Government has cautioned the media against being sensational in reporting on issues relating to the ongoing gassing and mob justice activities that have terrorized...
Read more

2 White Rhinos killed in Mosi Oa Tunya National Park in Livingstone

General News Chief Editor - 15
The Ministry of Tourism and Arts has announced the death of two rhinos that were hit by a truck along the Livingstone-Kazungula road in...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 1,391 times, 1,391 reads today]