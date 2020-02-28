Intelligence information is emerging that President Edgar Lungu ordered the security forces to aim to kill the rioters at the height of the gassing incidents that rocked Zambia.
Highly ranked government officials have revealed that President Lungu ordered the military and police officers patrolling the streets to shoot at people in an effort to quell the violence.
It is believed that President Lungu met the Service Chiefs at State House over two weeks ago where the instruction was issued.
The sources said President Lungu has assured the security forces that his government will protect officers and that one would be indicted for murder.
President Lungu’s position has been backed by Information and Broadcasting Minister Dora Siliya who justified the killing of people by security forces.
During a news briefing this week, Mrs Siliya said Zambians should be comfortable when the police shoot in order to maintain peace during riots.
Ms. Siliya said police have every right to shot at protestor’s as a way of quilling unrests.
But opposition NDC President Chishimba Kambwili has condemned the justification by Ms. Siliya on extra judicial killings.
Dr. Kambwili is shocked that Ms. Siliya is seemingly encouraging the police to be killing innocent citizens.
Dr. Kambwili has since demanded for an apology from Ms. Siliya for justifying the henious killings of innocent persons by police.
He has since urged President Edgar Lungu to fire the Chief Government spokesperson saying her reasoning is questionable especially on important fundamental principles such as the right to life.
Is he not aware he is under Oath to protect life and property? As a Lawyer he claims to be, this should be easy for him to understand. We are tempted to begin to doubt his Law credentials, let alone his true identity. There is a serious disconnect between what he claims to be and what he says and does. Or is this behavior a sign of his troubled childhood? Whatever the truth, he should know that he has lost a lot of credibility because of the manner he has mishandled affairs of the nation! He delegates when he should take responsibility and takes responsibility in small matters he needs to delegate. These are crimes against humanity that you have started committing Bwana. If you kill citizens, then you have lost the moral right to…
If you kill citizens, then you have lost the moral right to govern and you should leave office to someone who loves the troubled citizens of this great nation! It’s your political meddling that has rendered the police ineffective!
If that is true then the president is trying to hold on to power using force. He thinks he can rule by terror and will be able to tame people like that. In Zambia that will not work. May the hand of Jehovah Himself remove you Lungu. To my fellow Zambians, how long shall you be silent. Zambians are about 17 million, are we all cowards? Our men in uniform, are you going to stand by and watch selfish individuals leave your once peaciful country in ruins? Come on Zambia you can do better.
Sure? But in the absence of credible information and assurances from the leadership, fake news will flourish and we citizens get even more confused. Address people face to face and answer their questions imwe a Presidenti tizinvelele teka.
..but anyway PF introduced fake news when they wanted power. Remember Guy Scott with donchi kubeba. Now they are dancing to their own music, because with their incompetence and dishonesty they have created fertile ground for fake news. Fake news from PF, fake news from Trible UPND, and fake news from abroad.
How’s the Deputy Speaker, Catherine Mughals feel about this?
This is a proper case for investigations. What happened to the Oath of Office? Last time somebody claimed that he controls the Intelligence, who are these Officers? Or who is creating this fake news?