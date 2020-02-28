6.1 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, February 28, 2020
Headlines

It’s not true that defense forces are arbitrary assaulting members of the public-Inonge Wina

By Chief Editor
Vice President Inonge Wina says it is not true that defense forces are arbitrary assaulting members of the public at various road checkpoints in the evening.

Mrs Wina says the soldiers deployed in the night are briefed on human rights and the need to protect and not harass citizens.

She acknowledged that there could be isolated cases of harassement but indicated that defense forces are deployed to protect members of the public.

Mrs Wina was responding to Kaputa Member of Parliament Maxas Ng’onga who wanted to know if it is true that defense forces are harassing Members of the public.

Recently, President of the opposition Patriots for Economic Progress Sean Tembo said was disturbed by the various reports of the defense forces arbitrary assaulting members of the public at various road checkpoints in the evening.

Mr Tembo alleged that other reports include elderly women being beaten in the compounds as early as 19 00 hours in the evening.

Mr Tembo has also observed that the Zambia Police are too focused on apprehending the perpetrators of mob justice than they are in apprehending the perpetrators of chemical gassing.

He said this is evidenced by the fact that up to now, more than 3 months after this terror first began, the Police still have not apprehended all the master-minders of this chemical gassing.

Mr Tembo said it is clear that the Police have their priorities upside down because the problem of mob justice is a direct product of the terror being perpetrated on innocent citizens by chemical gassing.

He said the Patriots for Economic Progress expect the Police to prioritize the primary problem without getting carried away by the secondary problem.

Previous articleGerman SME association says that there is increased interest in Zambia
Next articleZambia’s Ambassador designate to the US has not been recalled-Wina

