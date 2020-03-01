Petrol

January 2015, K7.60

January 2020, K17.80

134% increase

US Dollar

January 2015 K6.45

January 2020 K15. 00

133% depreciation

Mealie Meal

January 2015 K68

January 2020 K170

135% increase

National Debt

January 2015 $4.7 Billion

January 2020 $11.2 Billion

138% increase

Inflation

January 2015 7.81%

January 2020 13.9%

80% increase

UPND President has said Numbers don’t lie and this is the definition of failed leadership.He has promised that the UPND will fix this!

