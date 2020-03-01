Petrol
January 2015, K7.60
January 2020, K17.80
134% increase
US Dollar
January 2015 K6.45
January 2020 K15. 00
133% depreciation
Mealie Meal
January 2015 K68
January 2020 K170
135% increase
National Debt
January 2015 $4.7 Billion
January 2020 $11.2 Billion
138% increase
Inflation
January 2015 7.81%
January 2020 13.9%
80% increase
UPND President has said Numbers don’t lie and this is the definition of failed leadership.He has promised that the UPND will fix this!
That’s the performance you expect in an idiocracy like Zambia.