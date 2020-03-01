8 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, March 1, 2020
type here...
Columns

Simple Analysis of PF performance in last 5 years

By editor
36 views
1
Columns Simple Analysis of PF performance in last 5 years
editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

 

Petrol

January 2015, K7.60
January 2020, K17.80
134% increase

US Dollar

January 2015 K6.45
January 2020 K15. 00
133% depreciation

Mealie Meal

January 2015 K68
January 2020 K170
135% increase

National Debt

January 2015 $4.7 Billion
January 2020 $11.2 Billion
138% increase

Inflation

January 2015 7.81%
January 2020 13.9%
80% increase

UPND President has said Numbers don’t lie and this is the definition of failed leadership.He has promised that the UPND will fix this!

[Read 115 times, 115 reads today]
Previous articleCAF WRAP: Bruising Champions League Weekend For Zambian Stars

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Columnseditor - 1

Simple Analysis of PF performance in last 5 years

  Petrol January 2015, K7.60 January 2020, K17.80 134% increase US Dollar January 2015 K6.45 January 2020 K15. 00 133% depreciation Mealie Meal January 2015 K68 January 2020 K170 135% increase National...
Read more
Sports

CAF WRAP: Bruising Champions League Weekend For Zambian Stars

sports - 0
It was a bruising weekend for Zambians in first leg action away of the 2019/2020 CAF Champions League quarterfinals. In Morocco on Friday, TP Mazembe...
Read more
Columns

The 2020 Nc’wala Traditional Ceremony for the Ngoni Speaking people

Chief Editor - 5
The 2020 Nc'wala Traditional Ceremony for the Ngoni Speaking people of Chipata in Eastern Province brought different kinds of people who came to witness...
Read more
General News

The government recognizes the institution of chieftaincy as an important player in national development

Chief Editor - 1
The government says it appreciates the important role that traditional ceremonies play in helping the country in preserving and sharing of traditions, customs and...
Read more
Health

UTH targets to conduct 50 Open Heart surgeries this year

Chief Editor - 4
The University Teaching Hospital (UTH) targets to conduct 50 Open Heart surgeries this year. UTH Director of Clinical Care and Diagnostics services Alex Makupe says...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

The 2020 Nc’wala Traditional Ceremony for the Ngoni Speaking people

Columns Chief Editor - 5
The 2020 Nc'wala Traditional Ceremony for the Ngoni Speaking people of Chipata in Eastern Province brought different kinds of people who came to witness...
Read more

Dora Siliya’s Justifying Extra Judicial Killings is Heartbreaking-OYV

Columns Chief Editor - 27
By Guess Nyirenda, OYV Executive Director The statement by Hon Dora Siliya – the Minister of Information and Broadcasting who is also Official Chief...
Read more

Bill No. 10: Which way Forward

Columns Chief Editor - 13
By Guess Nyirenda - Executive Director - OPERATION YOUNG VOTE Introduction Operation Young Vote (OYV) a Youth Non-Governmental Organization which deals with Youth Participation, Governance...
Read more

Separation of powers and accountability a mere suggestion in PF government: The case of confiscated Mukula logs proceeds.

Columns editor - 8
By Nkonkomalimba Kafunda Broadly defined Separation of powers, refers to the division of government responsibilities into distinct branches to limit any one branch from exercising...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 115 times, 115 reads today]