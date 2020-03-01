Lusaka Miles Sampa has expressed concern with the reluctance by Lusaka residents in response to the Keep Zambia Clean ,Green and healthy Campaign.

Speaking during the Keep Zambia Clean Green and Health Campaign activities in Ng’ombe on Saturday, Mr Sampa observed that residents of Lusaka are not participating in the campaign and leaving the City Council to execute most of its activities.

“It is worrying to see people who are knowledgeable of hygiene practices not participate in activities that are good for them, “ he observed.

The Mayor partnered in the cleaning exercise today with the area Roma ward Councillor Chilando Chitangala who was also recently elected at LCC as the new Chairperson in Charge of the Health Committee.

The Mayor urged Councillor Chitangala to work closely with the LCC Director of Health Mr Edgar Mulwanda who was also present to ensure Freedom Way in town and the entire CBD is ever clean.

He also reminded them that the City has recorded zero cholera outbreak in the last 2 years and the trend should be maintained jealously to the end of 2020.

The City father further stated that Council is in the process of enacting by-laws that will compel people to clean their surroundings in order to prevent diseases in the communities.

“Come second week of March 2020, there will be laws that will give mandate to the Council to prosecute shop owners and residents who will not take part in cleaning their premise” he said.

He has however applauded the few residents that have come on board in the cleaning activities so far and further called on more Lusaka residents to come forth and partipate in making the City clean, green and healthy.

[Read 170 times, 170 reads today]