Alba Iulia
Monday, March 2, 2020
Nakachinda is a hungry politician is struggling to prove his relevance to politics-Mweetwa

The UPND has described Nominated Member of Parliament Raphael Nakachinda as a hungry politician who is struggling to prove his relevance to politics.

Commenting on the accusations by Mr Nakachinda that the UPND proposed for the reintroduction of the position of Deputy Ministers in the Constitution Amendment Bill 10 of 2019, UPND Deputy Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa said Mr Nakachinda is a treacherous man who cannot be trusted.

Mr Mweetwa refuted claims by Mr Nakachinda that UPND pushed for the reintroduction of the position of Deputy Minister as they are not in support of Bill 10 in its entirety.

“This is a man that was introduced to Politics by Dr Nevers Mumba because he was his handbag carrier but look at what he did to him, he betrayed Dr Mumba just to earn a living. He is not loyal”, said Mr Mweetwa.

Mr Mweetwa has urged Zambians not to trust Mr Nakachinda because he practices politics of the belly.

Speaking at the PF Media Interactive Forum yesterday, Mr Nakachinda accused the UPND of having proposed for the reintroduction of the position of Deputy Ministers.

“The UPND is on record proposing the reintroduction of Deputy Minister, but today who is signing the loudest saying the country doesn’t need deputy Minister? it’s the UPND”, said Mr Nakachinda.

He claimed that the UPND also demanded for the 50%+1, but wondered what has changed for them to reject this.

“The Siavonga Resolutions were left in the hands of the UPND led by the Lawyer who now wants to contest for MP for some constituency in Lusaka. But all of us as participants appended our signatures on that document because we had all agreed on the resolutions,” he says.

Mr. Nakacinda says it is shocking that the UPND have now turned away and rejecting resolutions that they were party of.

Previous articleZambia to receive US$ 389 million from the United States Government for HIV/AIDS Relief
Next articleZambia Police Arrest 3 People for burning to death a gassing Suspect

4 COMMENTS

  1. Just reading this article, I have come to realise why Cornelius Mweetwa is such a lousy Parliamentary representative. He wants Nakachinda to be loyal to Never Mumba and not to the people of Zambia. This explains why Mweetwa’s loyalty is to Halusa Hagain and and not to the people of Choma central who put him in parliament.
    Mweetwa is a hungry and randy politician

    2

  4. Nakachinda behaves like Simata Simata, Mpondela or Andrew Kamanga just solo public criminals, who commits crimes no Zambian court can prosecute.

    1

