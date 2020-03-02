Member of Parliament Raphael Nakacinda says the current meetings being held were some people are opposing the Constitution of Zambia Amendment Bill number 10 of 2019 is a paid for regime change agenda.

Speaking this morning during the Patriotic Front Interactive Forum, Mr. Nakacinda says some organisations, a clique of lawyers and others were pushing a regime change agenda in the name of ‘Constitution’ concerns.

Mr. Nakacinda who is also Select Committee appointed to Scrutinize the Constitution of Zambia Amendment Bill number 10 of 2019 Chairperson, says it is hypocrisy for the opposition and some individual Lawyers like Mr. John Sangwa and Ms. Linda Kasonde to claim that the current amendments proposed are bad and the Bill 10 should be rejected.

“The voices that were fighting the Constitution process in 2016 today have turned around and are telling us the 2016 Constitution is the best. Madam Linda Kasonde who were among those campaigning against the Constitution process in 2016 today she is the one saying the 2016 is the best” he says.

He adds that “today, John Sangwa wants to project himself as the embodiment of the Law in this country just because he went to UK and inherited some accent … and today wants to be an embodiment of the law. What he said in 2016 was that the Constitution was a disaster but today he is telling us that it is the best.”

Mr. Nakacinda says it is not about the Constitution but about a regime change agenda were some individuals have been paid to speak as they are doing today discrediting the current Bill 10.

“The UPND is on record proposing the reintroduction of Deputy Minister, but today who is signing the loudest saying the country doesn’t need deputy Minister? it’s the UPND. They also demanded for the 50%+1, but what has changed for them to reject this.

“The Siavonga Resolutions were left in the hands of the UPND led by the Lawyer who now wants to contest for MP for some constituency in Lusaka. But all of us as participants appended our signatures on that document because we had all agreed on the resolutions,” he says.

Mr. Nakacinda says it is shocking that they have now turned away and rejecting resolutions that they were party of.

He adds that the amendments under the Bill 10 are holistic as they were agreed on by all political parties and other stakeholders in the country and should be supported by all progressive Members of Parliament and the general citizenry.

“As Select Committee Chair, I am very confident that when it comes to considering that Bill, there are patriotic MPs both sides; from ruling as well as the opposition be it the MMD, UPND, FDD and Independent that will do Zambia proud”.

And on tribalism, the MMD nominated Member of Parliament says tribalism has no place in the country.

He notes that the opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) and its leader, Hakainde Hichilema, have no moral right to lecture Zambians on the vice as they are the ones that hold the tag.

Mr. Nakachinda says there is no way the UPND can stand to condemn tribalism as they are tagged as such especially its leader, Hakainde Hichilema.

The nominated Member of Parliament says if the UPND is to be considered a national party, Hakainde Hichilema should consider stepping down for someone who will be neutral.

“At one rally, the late Munkombwe, MHSRIP, endorsed HH and saying it was time for a Tonga in HH to be President. And Hichilema seemed to be agreeable to it and started what we call in Tonga as kuyabila. HH should have rejected that if he was not in support of the action. HH today has not moral authority to talk about ending the vice because it is in him,” says Mr. Nakacinda.

Asked on internal MMD party matters, Mr. Nakacinda says the Court is yet to make a decision on a matter before it in contestation with the Nevers Mumba camp.

““The matters over MMD have not been exhausted. We have appealed and that appeal is still active in Court. So let him (Nevers Mumba) be patient for the Court to conclude,” he says.

Mr. Nakacinda however says it is arrogance for Nevers Mumba to write to the Speaker of the National Assembly and the Republican President Edgar Lungu questioning his continued stay in Parliament as MMD nominated MP.

He says no one should question the Presidents prerogative as it is only the President who decides who he should work with,” he adds.

“Nevers Mumba is knocking wanting to work with the PF. The good thing is that the Bible says ‘In my father’s house there are many rooms’. Just be honest and say naine ndefwaya ukwingila. You can come we work together,” he notes as the crowd burst into laughter.

Meanwhile, Mr. Nakacinda also asked the Media to help the country by being more professional in reporting especially on the recent happenings of gassing.

“Politicians should not use you with their money for you to be unprofessional or side with the wrongs being peddled. Be professional and bring out the truth so that the country is well informed,” he said.

The Nominated MP has since called for national unity and embracing of peace if the country is to progres

