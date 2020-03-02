The Patriotic Front Central Committee has constituted a taskforce to look into the Power Purchase Agreement negotiations between Zesco and the Copperbelt Energy Corporation.

Government has announced that it is not renewing the contract but PF Secretary General Davies Mwila says the Party has taken interest in the matter.

Mr Mwila said the taskforce will be headed by the PF Chairperson Commerce Margaret Mwanakatwe with other members being PF Chairperson elections Yamfwa Mukanga and Brian Mundubile, the Chairperson for Legal.

Speaking at a media briefing, Mr Mwila said the role of the taskforce will be to ensure that the negotiations between the two firms are soon concluded.

Mr Mwila said the PF does not want anyone to lose employment because the contract is not renewed.

And Mr Mwila said the PF Central Committee Meeting also has upheld the decision of the Copperbelt Provincial Leadership to suspend Christopher Kang’ombe as Party Provincial Deputy Chairperson.

He said at the meeting, President Edgar Lungu declared interest in the matter and Vice President Inonge Wina chaired the deliberations which upheld the decision.

Mr Mwila said the Central Committee further agreed that the General Conference will be held from 26th to 28th July 2020 at the Mulungushi rock of Authority in Kabwe.

He said it is at the same meeting where the party President will be elected and other party officials.

