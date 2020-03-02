The Patriotic Front Central Committee has constituted a taskforce to look into the Power Purchase Agreement negotiations between Zesco and the Copperbelt Energy Corporation.
Government has announced that it is not renewing the contract but PF Secretary General Davies Mwila says the Party has taken interest in the matter.
Mr Mwila said the taskforce will be headed by the PF Chairperson Commerce Margaret Mwanakatwe with other members being PF Chairperson elections Yamfwa Mukanga and Brian Mundubile, the Chairperson for Legal.
Speaking at a media briefing, Mr Mwila said the role of the taskforce will be to ensure that the negotiations between the two firms are soon concluded.
Mr Mwila said the PF does not want anyone to lose employment because the contract is not renewed.
And Mr Mwila said the PF Central Committee Meeting also has upheld the decision of the Copperbelt Provincial Leadership to suspend Christopher Kang’ombe as Party Provincial Deputy Chairperson.
He said at the meeting, President Edgar Lungu declared interest in the matter and Vice President Inonge Wina chaired the deliberations which upheld the decision.
Mr Mwila said the Central Committee further agreed that the General Conference will be held from 26th to 28th July 2020 at the Mulungushi rock of Authority in Kabwe.
He said it is at the same meeting where the party President will be elected and other party officials.
Since when did ZESCO problems with CEC become a party issue. And when people say PF is involved in the affairs of ZESCO you start to deny but this is clear evidence that PF uses ZESCO for political gain
Zesco is a parastatal while CEC is a private entity. What has PF as a party got to do with negotiations between the two. Try to differentiate between the government and the party please. No wonder the party keeps using government resources as if its theirs.
Please let’s kick out PF soon before we completely wreck the nation.
I have never seen what I am seeing now.
Wonders never cease to amaze me…which powers is this task-force going to use to look into this, if Tayali formed a taskforce and decided to go and see ZESCO files do you think security will let him at the gates …they have brought back Aunty Dizzy, she was Minister of Finance why didnt she look into this then. Its clear that this bus has no driver any moron can jump up and take the wheel!!
It’s under the PF constitution where this totalitarianism is stipulated. Ask Wynter Kabimba because he put this provision under the instruction of Michael Sata himself into the constitution.
Things are getting more and more stupid by the day. I have never seen such stupidity before. No wonder Zambia is headed over the Vic Falls.
Why should the Party take interest in the matter? Should it not have been the government taking interest in this?
The next thing that could happen when we do not differentiate between a Party and Government is that party cadres disrupt the functions of businesses.
This is shocking to say the least. Its shame to see people we thought were enlightened sinking so low to be involved in such illegality
Lungu is trying to legalise and normalise GRZ resources being used by PF in campaigns and everyday PF operations
CEC was being accused of funding UPND. It could have donated handsomely to pf
Only in a communist state will you find such shenanigans.