The 3000 nurses employed under President Edgar Lungu’s directive in 2019 have not been paid

The 3000 nurses employed under President Edgar Lungu’s directive in 2019 have not been paid the arrears earned before they were put on the payroll by the Government.

The 3000 nurses were only put on payroll four months after their deployment but the four months arrears have not been paid to date.

The nurses talked to have complained that they have not heard anything from the relevant Authorities on whether they will be paid the arrears or not.

They have challenged government to pay them the arrears owed saying the money is too much for them to forgo.

Some nurses who get as much as K5000 together with their housing allowance lamented that the four months areas which were supposed to be paid together with the first salary should be paid to help them solve some of their financial challenges.

In August last year, there was growing frustration among the 3000 recruited nurses in the country due to delays by the government to put them on the payroll.

On President Edgar Lungu’s directive, the Ministry of Health in April 2019 employed 3,000 nurses who were deployed countrywide.

The Ministry of Health is yet to comment on the matter.

  1. Those appeals will fall on deaf ears and PF has run out for money to pay workers the only money they have is for campaign that’s all.

