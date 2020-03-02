The 3000 nurses employed under President Edgar Lungu’s directive in 2019 have not been paid the arrears earned before they were put on the payroll by the Government.
The 3000 nurses were only put on payroll four months after their deployment but the four months arrears have not been paid to date.
The nurses talked to have complained that they have not heard anything from the relevant Authorities on whether they will be paid the arrears or not.
They have challenged government to pay them the arrears owed saying the money is too much for them to forgo.
Some nurses who get as much as K5000 together with their housing allowance lamented that the four months areas which were supposed to be paid together with the first salary should be paid to help them solve some of their financial challenges.
In August last year, there was growing frustration among the 3000 recruited nurses in the country due to delays by the government to put them on the payroll.
On President Edgar Lungu’s directive, the Ministry of Health in April 2019 employed 3,000 nurses who were deployed countrywide.
The Ministry of Health is yet to comment on the matter.
Those appeals will fall on deaf ears and PF has run out for money to pay workers the only money they have is for campaign that’s all.
They will only get paid next year when elections are near.
Maybe people can begin to vote wisely, not for a piece of Chitenge, bucket of Chibuku, 20 kwacha note, or substandard lazy Dununa type noisy songs.
YOU ARE BEING RULED BY DANGEROUS, BUT LAZY THIEVES!
Can assure you that Lazy Buffoons like Redlip Social cash transfer Monday [email protected], Coffindozer [email protected], & Conan the Barbarian aka -collateral damage Ch!mpy0ngo get their pay on time, despite them having Corrupt Millions in their accconts.
[email protected]!!!