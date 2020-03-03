Patriotic Front Secretary General Davis Mwila has described renowned Lusaka Lawyer John Sangwa as dull for suggesting that President Edgar Lungu is not eligible to stand as President in the 2021 general elections.
Mr. Sangwa at a public forum last week said that President Lungu does not qualify to seek a fresh mandate in the 2021 polls because he has already served two terms in office.
But during a media briefing in Lusaka today, Mr. Mwila said he has read the constitutional court judgement which ruled that President Lungu is eligible to stand in the 2021 General Election as he did not serve his full term of office.
Meanwhile, Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo has challenged Lusaka Lawyer John Sangwa to join politics instead of attacking politicians under the guise of the law profession.
Mr. Sangwa is reported to have castigated Mr. Lusambo for being a proponent of the country’s development agenda when he is clearly ignorant about development.
In an interview, Mr. Lusambo described Mr. Sangwa as a desperate individual sponsored to talk ill of him and President Edgar Lungu in order to please his pay masters.
Mr. Lusambo says it is regrettable that Mr. Sangwa could sink so low to begin attacking individuals instead of offering his legal expertise on the many challenges that the country is going through
