Tuesday, March 3, 2020
PRO'S HIT LIST

Here is a selected weekly wrap of how some Chipolopolo stars fared at their respective clubs abroad.

=AUSTRIA
Defending champions RB Salzburg lost 3-2 away to 8th placed Altach on Monday night to sustain their second league defeat of the season.
Striker Patson Daka came off the bench in the 46th minute to contribute an assist in the away loss while Enock Mwepu played the full 90 minutes but was also not on target.
Salzburg are five points behind leaders and last season’s runners-up LASK who are threatening to end their six year reign as Austrian champions and lift their first league crown since 1965.


=SWEDEN
Also in action on Monday was forward Edward Chilufya who played the opening 57minutes for Djurgarden in their 2-2 Sweden Cup Group A draw against Sandviken.
Djurgarden and Sandviken are 2nd and 3rd on 4 points and 1 point respectively after two pool matches played.

=BELGIUM
On Saturday, striker Fashion Sakala played the full 90 minutes for second from bottom KV Oostende but was not on target in their 3-1 away loss at Antwerp.

=SOUTH AFRICA
-Orlando Pirates/Kaizer Chiefs: Midfielder Augustine Mulenga was the only player of interest in Saturday’s Soweto derby that Pirates lost 1-0 at home.
Mulenga was an unused substitute.

-Polokwane City/Black Leopards: Polokwane City Midfielder Salulani Phiri and Leopards striker Mwape Musonda played the full 90 minutes in Sunday’s Limpopo derby that the former won 2-1.
None of the Chipolopolo stars were on target.

