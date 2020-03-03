Movement for Multi-party Democracy (MMD) President Dr. Nevers Mumba says that Zambians should be proud of their heritage. Dr. Mumba, who is also former Republican Vice President also said that he is pleased with the honourable reception from Nkosi ya Makosi.

In an interview, Dr Mumba who was in Eastern Province said the reception that he received from Paramount Chief Mpezeni was beyond what he expected.

“I think that I and my delegation were given very honourable reception, we spent a lot of time with Nkosi yamakosi where we discussed various issues concerning our political party, our plans for the Eastern Province and continued desire to work hand in hand with Inkosi yamakosi and the rest of the chiefs here in the Eastern Province. I must mention that my relationship with Inkosi yamakosi comes a long way, we interacted very well when I was Vice-President, I did a lot of projects here with him and since that time we have remained in-touch with one another,” he said.

Dr Mumba said when he was going through difficulties during the MMD wrangles the Paramount chief was there for him.

“From that I can say that we do have a great ally who wants to see development just as MMD wants to see development in this region and we also commended him for keeping his kingdom calm during this time of gassings and the insecurity in the country with ritual killings that have been going on, he has no raised an alarm but provided necessary leadership. So I can say that it was almost the same experience that I had with chief Nzamane, of course we come a long way,” he said. Dr Mumba said he briefed senior chief Nzamane about the circumstances

in his party.

And Dr Mumba said 2021 was not far and the MMD will hit the ground running.

“We look forward to retaking our province, Eastern has been our bedroom for some time and we think that we need to place out stakes back in this province. The people themselves generally have really received us well, I have been overwhelmed by the love, the curiosity the anxiety of the people wanting to reconnect with especially after the three years trouble, a lot of people expressed gladness that they’ve seen me back on the trial and that things were resolved now I

can concentrate on preparing the party for 2021,” he said.

Dr Mumba said Eastern Province had been an extremely exciting destination for MMD.

“..the benefits have gone beyond Nc’wala to just ordinary meetings that we have with ordinary people of this great province. Finally it gave us an opportunity to interact with our leadership. We are happy that after the difficulties we had we have for instance a complement of all the 24 at the province, the complement of all the 24 at the district, so we are happy that our leadership is in place now, what is remaining is for us to hit the ground running,” he said.

Dr Mumba also said cultural events such as traditional ceremonies bring people together in the midst of difficulties like the insecurity regarding gassing.

He told journalists at the Nc’wala ceremony that every Zambian should be proud of culture.

Dr Mumba urged Zambians to use opportunities such as the traditional ceremonies to put their differences aside and focus on what really matters which was the unity of the people.

“Once you are united, you can solve every economic problem, you can solve every social problem in the midst of unity. So disunity is what causes us to continue (living) in poverty,” he said.

Dr Mumba said politicians were not doing enough to unite Zambians.

“We should also know that our unity as leaders translates into the unity of other Zambians that are following us and I think we need to come to a place where we stop being afraid of each other as political leaders. I think we should be able to call each other, talk to each other even on the phone. President Lungu should feel free to call us;

we should feel free to call him. There are people that will never follow Nevers Mumba but they will follow President Lungu there are people that will never follow President Lungu but they will follow Nevers Mumba and all these people are Zambians and we must use whatever is in our power to ensure that that happens,” he said.

