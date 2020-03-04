10.3 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, March 4, 2020
General News

2 Perish in Kapiri Mposhi bus accident

By Chief Editor
Two people have died while more than 62 passengers have sustained serious injuries after a Lusaka bound passenger Bus overturned in Kapiri Mposhi along the Great North Road.

The accident happened around 15:30 hours today after a Scorpion Bus Registration Number AIC 1321 travelling from Solwezi to Lusaka overturned at Kashikishi area as the driver tried to overtake another vehicle.

Kapiri Mposhi District Police Commanding Officer, Brighson Mwape has confirmed the accident to ZANIS.

Mr Mwape said the driver of the bus lost control and the bus overturned on the nearside and glided on its roof for about 30 meters trapping passengers underneath the wreckage.

A combined team of Health, Fire Brigade and Zambia Police officers had a tough time to evacuate the bodies and survivors from the wreckage to Kapiri Mposhi District Hospital.

Mr Mwape could not identify the deceased and the driver of the vehicle by press time

Previous articleMedical Waste project embarks on tree planting
Next articlePoor Turnout at a Consultative Meeting to repeal the NGO Act of 2009 disappointing

