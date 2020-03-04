10.3 C
Alba Iulia
Poor state of Lukupa-Mwamba road irks residents

By Chief Editor
Residents of Mwamba Village in Senior Chief Mamba’s area in Kasama District have bemoaned the poor state of Lukupa- Mwamba road.

One of the residents, James Mulenga a small scale farmer told ZANIS in an interview that the road is in a dilapidated state and needs urgent attention.

Mr Mulenga appealed to authorities to consider patching up the potholes that have developed on the stretch between Chafwa village and the Chief’s palace.

He observed that the area is of economic importance to the district because of its high agriculture production.

Mr Mulenga noted that the road is also important as it leads to Senior Chief Mamba’s palace hence the need to consider graveling it.

And Mervis Ngosa, of Chafwa village is appealing to government to consider rehabilitating the bridge on the Lukupa river along the same road.

Ms Ngosa noted that there is need to strengthen the bridge by putting supporting poles and concrete to avoid loss of lives.

She said the bridge has developed cracks posing a danger to motorists and other road users.

