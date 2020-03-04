Zesco United stay put at number four on the FAZ Super Division log following a scoreless away draw at 12th placed Lumwana Radiants on Wednesday.

The result sees the defending league champions poor run continue in which they have now collected four draws, two wins and five defeats since the start of 2020.

But Zesco, who beat Lumwana 3-2 in the first leg at home in Ndola last September, could have left with the 3 points.

However, midfielder Tafadzwa Rusike failed to convert an 84th minute penalty after he directed the ball onto the post.

This is after John Mwakwatta was fouled by Simon Zimba.

Zesco have 41 points following their second successive draw after they were held 1-1 at home last Sunday by Power Dynamos.

They are five points behind leaders Forest Rangers while Green Eagles and Nkana have 44 and 42 points respectively inside the top three.

Zesco return to action this Sunday when they host 11th positioned Green Buffaloes at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

