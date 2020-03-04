14.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, March 4, 2020
type here...
Sports

Zesco United Fire Blanks in Lumwana

By sports
36 views
0
Sports Zesco United Fire Blanks in Lumwana
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Zesco United stay put at number four on the FAZ Super Division log following a scoreless away draw at 12th placed Lumwana Radiants on Wednesday.

The result sees the defending league champions poor run continue in which they have now collected four draws, two wins and five defeats since the start of 2020.

But Zesco, who beat Lumwana 3-2 in the first leg at home in Ndola last September, could have left with the 3 points.

However, midfielder Tafadzwa Rusike failed to convert an 84th minute penalty after he directed the ball onto the post.

This is after John Mwakwatta was fouled by Simon Zimba.

Zesco have 41 points following their second successive draw after they were held 1-1 at home last Sunday by Power Dynamos.

They are five points behind leaders Forest Rangers while Green Eagles and Nkana have 44 and 42 points respectively inside the top three.

Zesco return to action this Sunday when they host 11th positioned Green Buffaloes at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

[Read 55 times, 55 reads today]
Previous articleUS appoints David Young as the US Deputy Ambassador to Zambia

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

Zesco United Fire Blanks in Lumwana

Zesco United stay put at number four on the FAZ Super Division log following a scoreless away draw at...
Read more
Headlines

US appoints David Young as the US Deputy Ambassador to Zambia

Chief Editor - 2
The United States Embassy in Lusaka has announced that David Young has arrived in Zambia to serve in the capacity of Chargé d’Affaires,...
Read more
Feature Column

Siliya’s use of Private Station: An admission audiences moved on from ZNBC

editor - 10
By Parkie Mbozi On 24 February 2020 Information and Broadcasting Minister Dora Siliya made an appearance on Prime TV, a private station. This was...
Read more
General News

Zambian timber destined for Vietnam confiscated in Malaysia

editor - 23
Johor Customs Department seized a consignment of Guibourtia wood bound for Vietnam and worth over RM9mil. Customs officers conducted a check on the shipping...
Read more
Economy

Absa Bank Zambia unveiled its newly launched branch in Monze Town

Chief Editor - 3
Absa Bank Zambia PLC has today unveiled its newly launched branch in Monze Town. With an investment of K2 million. The Bank is set to...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Micho Looking to Bank on Experience for 2020 CHAN

Feature Sports sports - 1
Chipolopolo coach Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic says he will stick to the core of the team that secured 2020 CHAN qualification for next month’s tournament...
Read more

Crawling Zesco Utd Resume Advance Enter Top 3

Feature Sports sports - 0
Zesco United play their penultimate rescheduled league game on Wednesday when they visit Lumwana Radiants. The defending champions return to action four days after they...
Read more

PRO’S HIT LIST

Feature Sports sports - 1
Here is a selected weekly wrap of how some Chipolopolo stars fared at their respective clubs abroad. =AUSTRIA Defending champions RB Salzburg lost 3-2 away...
Read more

Surprise League Leaders Forest Rangers Cheer Chilumba

Feature Sports sports - 1
Coach Tenant Chilumba is confident Forest Rangers will maintain their stay at the top of the FAZ Super Division. Forest on Sunday reclaimed the top...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 55 times, 55 reads today]