Principal resident magistrate David Simusamba has threatened to issue a warrant of arrest against Chishimba Kambwili if the NDC leader does not avail himself before the court on March 10.

Mr. Kambwili failed to go to court to open his defense in the forgery because he is admitted to the University Teaching Hospital where he is being treated. Mr Kambwili, who is National Democratic Congress party leader and former Roan PF member of parliament, failed to appear before magistrate Simusamba and was represented by his two sureties.

Kambwili’s lawyer David Banda informed the court that his client is admitted to University Teaching Hospital ( UTH ).

But Deputy chief State advocate Margaret Chitundu told the court that the matter was coming up for commencement of defense and the State was ready to proceed. At this point, magistrate Simusamba asked the whereabouts of Kambwili to which Banda explained that Kambwili was indisposed and admitted. Banda, who said Kambwili’s sureties were before court, had a sick note from UTH to show that he was sick.

However, Chitundu, in response, said the State was at pains as to why the sick record was given in the morning when it should have been given to them earlier. She said the State did not even understand what his illnes was all about and wondered how the letter was issued this morning, March 5, 2020.

Magistrate Simusamba asked when Kambwili was admitted but Banda explained that he had not been feeling well since yesterday but in the early hours of today, he was moved to UTH under emergency when condition got worse.

And according to the medical record obtained signed by Dr Alinani Silwamba, a registrar at Unit 5 department of internal medicine, it stated that Kambwili was a known patient to the UTH being managed for multiple Comorbidities.

The record stated that Kambwili was admitted on March 5 , 2020 with acute complications of the condition requiring stabilisation in the hospital and that Mr Kambwili remains under observation at UTH.

But magistrate Simusamba informed Banda that his client had a history of such conduct, however, “I will give him the last benefit of the doubt and adjourn the matter to March 10, 2020”.

Magistrate Simusamba warned that if Kambwili would not be available for whatever reason, he would put him on warrant.

Last month, three lawyers who were representing Kambwili in the matter, Keith Mweemba, Gilbert Phiri and Christopher Mundia officially excused themselves from representing Kambwili for reasons they did not disclose.

