LAZ to Approach Constitutional Court Over President Lungu’s eligibility after he files in his Nomination for 2021 General Elections

The Law Association of Zambia President Eddie Mwitwa has said that the Association intends to approach the Constitutional Court to ask it to determine the eligibility of the candidates that will be floated by the various political parties for the 2021 general Elections.

Speaking in an interview with the Diggers Newspaper, the LAZ President insisted that the Constitutional Court did not declare President Edgar Lungu eligible to stand in the 2021 general election, contrary to assertions that they did, adding that the controversial question relating to President Lungu’s eligibility was not yet over, and that Constitutional lawyer John Sangwa, State Counsel, was right to say that the matter could still be appealed in the Constitutional Court.

“You do recall that when that matter that touched on the eligibility of the President was in the Constitutional Court and we were represented by John Sangwa, State Counsel (S.C.), and the views that he took to court were the views of the Association. We, unfortunately, did not succeed with the matter, but I think from what he has been saying, that is an issue that can still go back to court at the appropriate time and the PF top leadership had also invited Mr Sangwa to go back in the Constitutional Court if he was unhappy with that decision,” Mwitwa said.

Mr. Mwitwa said that when the elections are nearing, the parties have nominated their candidates, LAZ will go back to the constitutional court.

“When the elections are nearing and nominations are filed, there will still be an opportunity to ask the Constitutional Court to determine the eligibility of the candidates that will be floated by the various political parties. It is not a dead-end; it is a matter that can still be revived. Remember that the President himself, President Edgar Lungu, was not a party to that particular action. So, there is an opportunity to take that to the Constitutional Court on the question of his eligibility when he files in his nomination to stand for President in 2021.”

Mr. Mwitwa further said that the December 7, 2018, ConCourt ruling did not interpret specifically President Lungu’s eligibility to stand for a third-successive time at next year’s crucial election.

“…I don’t think that the were asked to interpret, specifically, on the eligibility of President Edgar Lungu in 2021. Sangwa, S.C., who was representing LAZ, our argument then was that it was immature to start determining that question because there was no election that was being conducted at that time. It is the same thing with Bill 10; you remember when we went to court, we were told that, ‘no, we have come too early, this is just a Bill.’ Our understanding is that the Court said when it becomes law, you can come back and challenge. So, it is quite similar,” said Mwitwa.

  1. What is the problem with LAZ. Edgar is instilling a lot of fear in people. Why is LAZ concerned about what is happening in PF. I think Edgar is God given. That’s why satan is fighting him to the latter.

