Chief urges subjects to reconstruct damaged police post

Chief Chitanda of the Lenje speaking people of Chibombo District has called on his subjects to contribute resources towards the reconstruction of Chiyuni Police Post.

The Police Post was recently destroyed by unknown people during a protest over gassing incidences in the area.

Chibombo District Commissioner, Barnabas Musopelo narrated that Chief Chitanda disclosed that, he has given his Indunas one month in which to mobilize funds from the subjects in their respective villages for the project.

Mr Musopelo also told ZANIS in Chibombo that each village is expected to contribute K3, 000 towards the rebuilding of the Police Post.

He said a consensus over the amount of money to be contributed by each village was reached during a meeting the traditional leader held at his palace with his Indunas.

Mr Musopelo added that some business people operating within the chiefdom have also pledged to contribute towards the project.

He however explained that the traditional leader was prompted to involve community members in the rebuilding of the Police Post after observing that crime has increased in the area barely a month after the institution was destroyed.

He has since commended the traditional leader for his initiative to involve his subjects in the project, adding that this will create a sense of ownership and responsibility among community members.

And Mr Musopelo said Chief Chitanda has offered a house where Police are now operating from until the reconstruction of the Police Post is completed.

Previous articlePresident Edgar Lungu considering a Commission of Inquiry into the gassing of citizens happening in the country.

