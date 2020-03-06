9.2 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, March 6, 2020
Sports

Eagles date Napsa in Top 3 Showdown

By sports
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Green Eagles this Saturday host Napsa Stars in a second-versus-third showdown at Independence Stadium in Choma.

Second placed Eagles have 44 points, two more than number three side Napsa with ten games left before the 2019/2020 FAZ Super Division title is decided.

The two sides head into their final leg league meeting after drawing 1-1 in the first leg played last October in Lusaka.

Victory for Eagles will see them replace leaders Forest Rangers and take a one point lead at the summit of the FAZ Super Division table.

Forest are not in action this weekend because Week 23 guests Zanaco are away on 2019/2020 CAF Confederation Cup quarterfinal duty in Egypt against Pyramids FC this Sunday where they will be battling to overturn a 3-0 home loss.

And Eagles will be bullish about their chances of going top thanks to their unbeaten home run this season where they have collected six wins and four draws.

But should Napsa end Eagles unbeaten home run, the prize will be to replace the latter at number two and move to 45 points.

FAZ SUPER DIVISION
WEEK 23 FIXTURES
07/03/2020
Nkana-Kabwe Warriors
Lusaka Dynamos-Kansanshi Dynamos
Red Arrows-Mufulira Wanderers
KYSA-Lumwana Radiants
Green Eagles-Napsa Stars
Nkwazi-Power Dynamos
08/03/2020
13h00: Buildcon Nakambala Leopards
15h00:Zesco United-Green Buffaloes
POSTPONED
Forest Rangers-Zanaco

