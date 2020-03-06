Green Eagles this Saturday host Napsa Stars in a second-versus-third showdown at Independence Stadium in Choma.

Second placed Eagles have 44 points, two more than number three side Napsa with ten games left before the 2019/2020 FAZ Super Division title is decided.

The two sides head into their final leg league meeting after drawing 1-1 in the first leg played last October in Lusaka.

Victory for Eagles will see them replace leaders Forest Rangers and take a one point lead at the summit of the FAZ Super Division table.

Forest are not in action this weekend because Week 23 guests Zanaco are away on 2019/2020 CAF Confederation Cup quarterfinal duty in Egypt against Pyramids FC this Sunday where they will be battling to overturn a 3-0 home loss.

And Eagles will be bullish about their chances of going top thanks to their unbeaten home run this season where they have collected six wins and four draws.

But should Napsa end Eagles unbeaten home run, the prize will be to replace the latter at number two and move to 45 points.

FAZ SUPER DIVISION

WEEK 23 FIXTURES

07/03/2020

Nkana-Kabwe Warriors

Lusaka Dynamos-Kansanshi Dynamos

Red Arrows-Mufulira Wanderers

KYSA-Lumwana Radiants

Green Eagles-Napsa Stars

Nkwazi-Power Dynamos

08/03/2020

13h00: Buildcon Nakambala Leopards

15h00:Zesco United-Green Buffaloes

POSTPONED

Forest Rangers-Zanaco

