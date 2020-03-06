1.6 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, March 6, 2020
type here...
Feature Politics

I am still Fit and Energetic to Contest the 2021 General Elections-Inonge Wina

By Chief Editor
36 views
5
Feature Politics I am still Fit and Energetic to Contest the 2021 General Elections-Inonge...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Vice President Inonge Wina says she is still Fit and Energetic to contest the 2021 general elections.

Mrs Wina says there is no retirement age in politics and she will contest the elections if called upon to contest any position.

Lusaka based Millenium Radio reports that Mrs Wina said she still has a lot to offer and contribute to the Zambian people contrary to calls that she retires from active politics.

And Mrs Wina said the Patriotic Front remains a party of choice for most Zambians as it has a lot to offer the Zambian people.

She was speaking during an interaction with selected media houses ahead of this year’s International Womens Day which falls on Sunday 8th March 2020.

Mrs Wina has also urged women who are interested to contest the 2021 General elections on the Patriotic Front ticket to start preparing now.

She urged women to prepare adequately saying it is not only about the numbers but having women that are adequately prepared to take up leadership positions.

[Read 327 times, 350 reads today]
Previous articlePresident Edgar Lungu to address Parliament on National Values and Principles.
Next articleHow did the impounded Zambian Mukula Wood in Malaysia leave the country unnoticed, HH asks

5 COMMENTS

  1. Awee bana Kalu, u hv nothing to offer to the nation jst going or retire even if. If u love this country jst leave not your interest.

    3
    1

  3. Mama Wina, with all due respect, please retire, you have offered nothing on the political scene. I think Dora Siliya is more suited to be Edgar Lungu’s running mate. Inonge Wina should be sent as Ambassodor to America. In fact Mwamba the Ethopian Ambassodor can also be made Veep if people reject Dora.

    1

  4. The mother of the nation has spoken. They want her to step down because her wisdom is a threat to opposition. Don’t dictate to us who stands. It is our party after all. Pabwato fye. Kz

  5. No Gogo Inonge Wina you need to retire. Amwa peeling to you. Leave the stage while the people are still clapping for you. I love the way Harry Kalaba left the PF, a clean man. If he had some ‘dirt’ on him, this time he could have been appearing in courts of law

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

EconomyChief Editor - 5

How did the impounded Zambian Mukula Wood in Malaysia leave the country unnoticed, HH asks

UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema says the impounding of Zambian Mukula in Malaysia has left people wondering how such a...
Read more
Feature Politics

I am still Fit and Energetic to Contest the 2021 General Elections-Inonge Wina

Chief Editor - 5
Vice President Inonge Wina says she is still Fit and Energetic to contest the 2021 general elections. Mrs Wina says there is no retirement age...
Read more
Headlines

President Edgar Lungu to address Parliament on National Values and Principles.

Chief Editor - 4
President Edgar Lungu is this morning expected in Parliament to address the House and the nation at large on national values and principles. This is...
Read more
General News

Communication Minister Plans to introduce a Statutory Instrument to deal with Fake News and Online Insults

Chief Editor - 3
Government says it plans to come up with a Statutory Instrument (SI) to deal with producers of fake news and those spreading it. Speaking in...
Read more
General News

National Address On Values and Principals An Opportunity To Address The Nation On Gassing And Mob Injustice-SACCORD

Chief Editor - 2
The Southern African Centre for the Constructive Resolution of Disputes (SACCORD) says the national address by the President on Values and Principals has come...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

PF must not be allowed to blow up the Civil Service for political ends

Feature Politics editor - 15
By Anthony Bwalya - UPND 2021 Aspiring Candidate for Kabushi Constituency Let me hasten to state, that we have some hardworking men and women serving...
Read more

Baba Kabaso Mulenga (Sparks) warned and cautioned for one count of murder

Feature Politics editor - 47
Police in Lusaka have warned and cautioned Baba Kabaso Mulenga commonly known as Sparks of Chingola on the Copperbelt for one count of Murder. The...
Read more

Davis Mwila describes Sangwa as dull while Lusambo urges him to join politics

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 41
Patriotic Front Secretary General Davis Mwila has described renowned Lusaka Lawyer John Sangwa as dull for suggesting that President Edgar Lungu is not eligible...
Read more

Concourt – Out of Order Mr. Speaker!

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 6
By Dickson Jere Sweet and Sour - that is how I look at the recent Constitutional Court (Concourt) Judgment on the expulsion of Roan Constituency...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 327 times, 350 reads today]