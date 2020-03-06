1.6 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, March 6, 2020
President Edgar Lungu to address Parliament on National Values and Principles.

President Edgar Lungu is this morning expected in Parliament to address the House and the nation at large on national values and principles.

This is in line with Article 9 (2) of the Constitution of Zambia.

As the President Addresses the House, expectations are high among stakeholders who feel the President has a mammoth task to assure the nation on various issues that have affected Zambians over the last few months.

The Center for Trade Policy and Development Executive Director Isaac Mwaipopo says as President Lungu addresses Parliament on the application of National values his Organisation has a number of expectations on what the President should address.

Mr Mwaipopo said the current state of the Zambian economy which has seen the kwacha depreciating against other major currencies to trade against the US -dollar at $1 per K 15.45 raises a lot of concerns.

He said the current economic state has adversely affected many sectors of the economy negatively especially business environment and entrepreneurs and CTPD urges the President to tell the people what government is doing to stabilize the Kwacha in light of these developments.

Mr Mwaipopo said there is also need for Government to offer public assurance on the implementation of prudent fiscal management strategies that will ensure stability and growth of the economy.

And Patriots for Economic Progress Leader Sean Tembo says his Party’s expectations are that the President will conclusively highlight the key events in the past year when national values and principles sank to their lowest, as well as measures which his Government will put in place to ensure that going forward.

Mr Tembo also expects President Lungu to explain to the nation the challenges that he is facing in rooting out political violence perpetrated by his own party members.

He said specifically, PEP expect President Lungu to tell the nation where on the spectrum of national values and principles, the aggravated robbery attack on PeP members along Cairo Road by his Lusaka Province PF Chairman, Mr Paul Moonga etal falls.

Meanwhile, the Southern African Centre for the Constructive Resolution of Disputes says today’s national address by President Edgar Lungu on Values and Principals has come at an opportune time.

SACCORD Executive Director Boniface Cheembe, says the address offers the Head of State an opportunity to address the nation on the recent happenings as regards the instant mob injustice and the gassing phenomenon .

  1. Our national principles should be low debt, accountability in spending and our values should be no tolerance of corruption,political incitement and poor sanitation.

  3. And exactly which “national values” are these? Is it:
    1. Buy 42 scanias fire wheelburrows for 42 million dollars
    2. 48 ghost houses with an invisible owner
    3. 1.2 billion USD for 316km of road
    4. 25 man delegation, including a personal cook to recieve old finished fire trucks from the 70s
    5. Defrauding a widow?
    6. Hetting debarred?
    7. Hiring thugs to tamper with elections
    8. Hiring violent thugs as advisors?
    9. Spax
    10. 6million USD and 17million kwacha in a named minister’s account?
    11. Mukula
    12. Overpriced contracts for kickbacks?
    13. Contracts to cadres that have no capacity, but resell the contracts?
    14. Shoddy works on infrustructure like that “fly over bridge” in long acres?
    15. Desperation to manipulate the constitution to perpetuate you stay in power?
    16…

  4. And exactly which “national values” are these? Is it:
    1. Buy 42 scanias fire wheelburrows for 42 million dollars
    2. 48 ghost houses with
    16. Gassing by your cadres(spax and others arrested).
    17. Buying ambulances at 3 times their price
    18. Jailing people for 15years for stealing out of hunger, while the real thieves that steal out of greed are busy roaming around and boasting of their stolen wealth
    19. Corrupt Provincial ministers that promise corrupt Chinese of an audience with the president
    20. Cowardice to face the nation in press conferences or regular national addresses to deal with national issues
    21. Cadres running the show at bus stops
    22. Bowing to demands of cadres at the expense of the nation
    23. I could go on the whole day listing the endless failures that clearly…

