President Edgar Lungu is this morning expected in Parliament to address the House and the nation at large on national values and principles.
This is in line with Article 9 (2) of the Constitution of Zambia.
As the President Addresses the House, expectations are high among stakeholders who feel the President has a mammoth task to assure the nation on various issues that have affected Zambians over the last few months.
The Center for Trade Policy and Development Executive Director Isaac Mwaipopo says as President Lungu addresses Parliament on the application of National values his Organisation has a number of expectations on what the President should address.
Mr Mwaipopo said the current state of the Zambian economy which has seen the kwacha depreciating against other major currencies to trade against the US -dollar at $1 per K 15.45 raises a lot of concerns.
He said the current economic state has adversely affected many sectors of the economy negatively especially business environment and entrepreneurs and CTPD urges the President to tell the people what government is doing to stabilize the Kwacha in light of these developments.
Mr Mwaipopo said there is also need for Government to offer public assurance on the implementation of prudent fiscal management strategies that will ensure stability and growth of the economy.
And Patriots for Economic Progress Leader Sean Tembo says his Party’s expectations are that the President will conclusively highlight the key events in the past year when national values and principles sank to their lowest, as well as measures which his Government will put in place to ensure that going forward.
Mr Tembo also expects President Lungu to explain to the nation the challenges that he is facing in rooting out political violence perpetrated by his own party members.
He said specifically, PEP expect President Lungu to tell the nation where on the spectrum of national values and principles, the aggravated robbery attack on PeP members along Cairo Road by his Lusaka Province PF Chairman, Mr Paul Moonga etal falls.
Meanwhile, the Southern African Centre for the Constructive Resolution of Disputes says today’s national address by President Edgar Lungu on Values and Principals has come at an opportune time.
SACCORD Executive Director Boniface Cheembe, says the address offers the Head of State an opportunity to address the nation on the recent happenings as regards the instant mob injustice and the gassing phenomenon .
Our national principles should be low debt, accountability in spending and our values should be no tolerance of corruption,political incitement and poor sanitation.
Use the occasion to remove this lazy IG and his counter part at big spy walls
