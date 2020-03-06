Photo Gallery Updated: March 6, 2020 President Lungu’s address to parliament in Pictures By Chief Editor March 6, 2020 36 views 1 Share Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Print Photo Gallery President Lungu's address to parliament in Pictures Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com President Lungu greeting PF MPs President Lungu Greeting Transport and Communication Minister President Lungu Greeting UPND Opposition MPs President Lungu Shaking hands with UPND Deputy Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa at parliament while the Speaker of the National Assembly Looks on President Lungu Shaking hands with UPND Members of Parliament Situmbeko Musokotwane and Jack Mwiimbu President Lungu with opposition UPND MP Garry Nkombo during Cabinet Ministers During the President6 Address on National values and Principles PF front bench during the President’s address in parliament President Lungi Addressing Parliament and the nation on National values and Principles President Lungi Addressing Parliament and the nation on National values and Principles President Lungu Addressing Parliament PF Cabinent Ministers in prayer mode during the Presiden’t address in parliament [Read 208 times, 208 reads today] Previous articleLAZ to Approach Constitutional Court Over President Lungu’s eligibility after he files in his Nomination for 2021 General ElectionsNext articlePresident Lungu calls for the stiffen of laws against Gender Based Violence and child defilement 1 COMMENT Nice to see the president and UPND MPs shaking hands and share a smile. But as per UPND policy these will be castigated and lambasted by their great leader 1 Reply LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email. - Advertisement - Loading... Latest News Feature Sportssports - March 6, 20201Rodgers Kola Snubbed For 2020 CHAN Selection Micho has named a provisional member 2020 CHAN team that will face Malawi in a friendly next week. Chipolopolo will...Read more Feature Politics There is need for opposition political parties to work with government-Nawakwi Chief Editor - March 6, 2020 3 Forum for Democracy Development (FDD) President Edith Nawakwi says there is need for opposition political parties to work with government to address the various... Read more General News President Lungu calls for the stiffen of laws against Gender Based Violence and child defilement Chief Editor - March 6, 2020 2 President Edgar Lungu says the increasing number of child defilement cases, remains a great concern for the government. Addressing Parliament, Friday morning, on the Progress... Read more Photo Gallery President Lungu’s address to parliament in Pictures Chief Editor - March 6, 2020 1 Read more Headlines LAZ to Approach Constitutional Court Over President Lungu’s eligibility after he files in his Nomination for 2021 General Elections Chief Editor - March 6, 2020 3 The Law Association of Zambia President Eddie Mwitwa has said that the Association intends to approach the Constitutional Court to ask it to... Read more More Articles In This Category The Proposed New Conference Centre in Pictures Photo Gallery Chief Editor - February 28, 2020 29 Read more Progress at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport in Pictures Photo Gallery Chief Editor - January 25, 2020 61 Read more The Newly Built Chinsali General Hospital in Pictures Photo Gallery Chief Editor - January 4, 2020 68 Read more Pictures of the Commissioning of a Newly Built Police Post in Kitwe’s Nkana Constituency Photo Gallery Chief Editor - December 22, 2019 43 Read more - Advertisement - [Read 25 times, 1 reads today]
Nice to see the president and UPND MPs shaking hands and share a smile. But as per UPND policy these will be castigated and lambasted by their great leader