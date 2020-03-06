9.2 C
Photo Gallery

President Lungu’s address to parliament in Pictures

By Chief Editor
Parliament

President Lungu greeting PF MPs
President Lungu greeting PF MPs

President Lungu Greeting Transport and Communication Minister
President Lungu Greeting Transport and Communication Minister

President Lungu Greeting UPND Opposition MPs
President Lungu Greeting UPND Opposition MPs

President Lungu Shaking hands with UPND Deputy Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa at parliament while the Speaker of the National Assembly Looks on
President Lungu Shaking hands with UPND Deputy Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa at parliament while the Speaker of the National Assembly Looks on

President Lungu Shaking hands with UPND Members of Parliament Situmbeko Musokotwane and Jack Mwiimbu
President Lungu Shaking hands with UPND Members of Parliament Situmbeko Musokotwane and Jack Mwiimbu

President Lungu with opposition UPND MP Garry Nkombo during
President Lungu with opposition UPND MP Garry Nkombo during

Cabinet Ministers During the President6 Address on National values and Principles
Cabinet Ministers During the President6 Address on National values and Principles

PF front bench during the President's address in parliament
PF front bench during the President’s address in parliament

President Lungi Addressing Parliament and the nation on National values and Principles
President Lungi Addressing Parliament and the nation on National values and Principles

President Lungi Addressing Parliament and the nation on National values and Principles
President Lungi Addressing Parliament and the nation on National values and Principles

President Lungu Addressing Parliament
President Lungu Addressing Parliament

PF Cabinent Ministers in prayer mode during the Presiden't address in parliament
PF Cabinent Ministers in prayer mode during the Presiden’t address in parliament

  Nice to see the president and UPND MPs shaking hands and share a smile. But as per UPND policy these will be castigated and lambasted by their great leader

